Lactic Acid Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - US Meat Exporters Benefit from EU Permit for Lactic Acid Decontaminant

Global Lactic Acid Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Lactic Acid estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The lactic acid market is positioned for remarkable growth, with PLA manufacture emerging as the largest end-use market for lactic acid. The food and beverage sector also stands out as a major consumer. The competitive landscape reveals key players' market shares in 2024, alongside their market presence classifications.

Sugarcane-based Lactic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Corn-based Lactic Acid segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

Notably, the EU's permit for lactic acid decontaminant in bovine carcasses opens opportunities for US meat exporters. There's a growing imperative to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, driving demand for PLA resins due to their green image and strong chemical properties. Despite this, the PLA market remains relatively consolidated, while bioplastics producers face criticism for potentially undermining food production.



The Lactic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 5.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Lactic Acid Market Poised for Phenomenal Growth

PLA Manufacture: The Largest End-use Market of Lactic Acid

Food & Beverage: A Major Consumer of Lactic Acid

Competitive Landscape

Lactic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EU Permit for Lactic Acid Decontaminant in Bovine Carcasses Opens Doors for US Meat Exporters

Need to Reduce Dependence on Fossil Fuel: A Major Influencing Factor

Green Image and Strong Chemical Properties Fuels Demand for PLA Resins

PLA Market Remains Relatively Consolidated

Bioplastics Producers Come Under Fire for Undermining Food Production

Manufacturers Strive to Overcome Shortcomings of PLA Resins

Trend towards Green Packaging: Opportunities for Lactic Acid Market

Technological Developments Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Efforts Underway to Develop End-Life Solution for PLA Products

Increasing Demand for Greener Cosmetic Chemicals Favors Lactic Acid Market

Lactic Acid Derivatives Gain Traction in Booming Green Solvents Market

Fermentation Remains Primary Production Process

New Raw Materials Being Explored for Production of Lactic Acid

