Automotive Aftermarkets Leader Meyer Distributing Partners with Altor to Distribute the ICON Trailer Lock

STERLING, Va., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altor Locks, the Virginia manufacturer with the strongest coupler lock available on the market, and Meyer Distributing, Inc., a leader in automotive specialty products marketing and distribution, have partnered to make the ICON Trailer Lock available to their Retail and Wholesale customers. Meyer chose to offer the Altor ICON Trailer Lock because it keeps trailers safe.



“Meyer is pleased to be supplying one of the strongest coupler locks in the industry. After getting a hands on look at the ICON coupler lock we were immediately convinced this was a product we needed to partner with. The quality and security is evident once you get your hands on it.” said Ben Johnson, Category Sales Manager RV Towing & Marine for Meyer Distributing.

Altor’s US Patent 11,766,905 B2 was issued in 2023 for a premium lock specifically engineered to stand up to thieves using angle grinders, reciprocating saws, drills, lock picks, pry bars and hammers. Conventional locks on the market can be compromised in 120 seconds or less. The innovative ICON survived a concentrated attack with an angle grinder, lasting more than 1 hour and 32 minutes, using 14 blades, and eight battery packs. ( See the testing video here ).

The ICON Trailer Lock is made with over twenty pounds of high quality cast steel hardened to 450 Brinell making it able to withstand a lot of force. Common conventional locks use cheaper low carbon steel which is more malleable and vulnerable to saw blades and drill bits. In addition to the patented radial fin design, the ICON features a premium disc detainer lock core, extreme weather resistant seals and one-piece design for easy lock and go experience.

Meyer Distributing is a leader in specialty products marketing and distribution. Through numerous strategically positioned warehousing facilities, Meyer serves thousands of customers nationwide via Meyer Logistics direct ship. All Meyer associates have but one goal: To improve their ability to offer the fastest, most flexible and most reliable service in the industry. Their hardworking sales staff, mix of over 700 product lines and high fill rate provide retailers with what they need to be profitable on a dependable, repeatable basis.

"Meyer’s strong work ethic, focus on customer service, technology and wide array of products have made them a trusted partner for automotive aftermarket wholesalers and retailers for 40 years,” said Larry Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer at Altor Locks. "We look forward to working with this industry leader."

Meyer customers can contact your account manager or log into their ecommerce portal at https://online.meyerdistributing.com/public/login for more information.

The ICON Trailer Lock Review - Towing expert and influencer Mr. Truck called the ICON Trailer Lock "the best lock you can buy" after he "tests, tortures, and reviews" it. See what else he had to say in this video .

About Altor Locks, LLC. - Headquartered in Virginia, Altor Locks is an American manufacturer redefining physical lock security by designing a better product that addresses common lock vulnerabilities in the age of power tools. The trailer lock products are engineered to creatively use premium materials, technology and design that creates a level of security that conventional lock manufacturers simply cannot attain. We are a small, woman- and minority-owned company created by Karen Schaufeld and Dylan Cato through a product development program at Lehigh University. All Altor locks are designed, assembled, packed, and inspected by hand in Sterling, VA. Visit www.altorlocks.com .

Media Contact

Larry Thomas, Altor Locks, 1 703-261-4785, larry.thomas@altorlocks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8384439d-190b-4f28-9c9e-bd0fa99101b9