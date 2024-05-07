Acetaldehyde Global Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: China Dominates, India Emerges as a Major Consumer, Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetaldehyde - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Acetaldehyde Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Acetaldehyde estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Acetaldehyde serves as a critical platform chemical for organic chemicals production, with recent market activity indicating stability and projected growth in the coming years.Pyridine Derivative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Pentaerythritol Derivative segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $885.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

China stands as the dominant force in the world acetaldehyde market, while India emerges as a significant consumer. The progressive momentum in global manufacturing PMI underpins volume growth, and developed regions offer ongoing opportunities for expansion. Furthermore, a favorable economic scenario is expected to contribute to market expansion.



The Acetaldehyde market in the U.S. is estimated at US$885.5 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$645.9 Million by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Acetaldehyde: A Vital Platform Chemical for Organic Chemicals Production

Recent Market Activity

Stable Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years

China Dominates the World Acetaldehyde Market

India Emerges as a Major Consumer

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Favorable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Acetaldehyde - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pyridine & Pyridine Bases: Largest & Fastest Growing End-use Segment

Increasing Production of Crotonaldehyde Benefit Consumption of Acetaldehyde in its Synthesis

Pyridine & Pyridine Bases: Largest & Fastest Growing End-use Segment

Rising Demand for Sorbic Acid as Antimicrobial Preservative Drives Crotonaldehyde Production

Acetaldehyde Usage in Butanediol Production Bode Well for the Market

Expanding Applications for Glyoxal/Glyoxylic Acid Drive Demand for Acetaldehyde

Established Image as Key Ingredient in Fertilizers & Pesticides Aids Market Growth

Role in Manufacture of PVA Compounds Steers Volume Sales

Novel Opportunities in Food & Beverages Sector

Technology Advances to Spur Future Growth

Issues & Challenges

Carcinogenicity of Acetaldehyde Raises Risks and Safety Concerns

Sources of Acetaldehyde Exposure

Associated Health Risks Hampers Usage in Food & Beverage

Regulations for Ensuring Safety of Foods & Beverages

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 18 Featured)

Ashok Alco - chem Limited

Celanese Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

KH Neochem Co. Ltd.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Naran Lala Pvt. Ltd.

SEKAB

Showa Denko K.K.

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh7pl0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment