Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2030, Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) estimated at US$30.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), a clear, colorless, and sharp organic raw material, drives a growing market primarily fueled by downstream applications. Recent market activity indicates tightening supply and consequent price increases, prompting hope with new capacity additions on the horizon. In 2024, MMA is expected to see competition among global key players.

Building & Construction End-Use, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Automotive End-Use segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Acrylic plastics and resins represent both the largest and fastest-growing application of MMA, with increased adoption across end-use sectors fostering growth in the PMMA market. Additionally, the broadening applications of bio-based PMMA emerge as an eco-friendly alternative, reflecting evolving industry trends.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acrylic Plastics & Resins - The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application of MMA

Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA Market

Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding Compound Fuels Growth

Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative

Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector

PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green

PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market

Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices

Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions

Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand

Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA Demand

Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry

Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement

Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective Options for Building Construction

Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV Curable PUA Blends

Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute

WJ's MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip - A Recent Advancement

Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO

