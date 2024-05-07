Syntekabio to Showcase Biologics Discovery Platform at PEGS Boston

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntekabio (226330.KQ), a global artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery pioneer, today announced its participation at the 20th Annual PEGS Boston – The Essential Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit, where the company will highlight its novel biologics platform. The event is being held May 13-17, 2024 at the Omni Hotel at the Seaport, Boston, MA.



Following the recent launch of its AI-driven drug discovery services in the US and Europe and the rollout of STB LaunchPad, Syntekabio's versatile technology platform for small molecule drug candidate generation, the company is excited to showcase its in-silico biologics discovery capabilities with Neo-ARS, its cutting-edge AI platform for personalized or universal neoantigen prediction, so-called tumor-specific cancer vaccines, as well as Ab-ARS for the prediction of novel complementarity-determining regions (CDRs) of antibody heavy chains.

Jonathan Witztum, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Syntekabio USA Inc., commented: “PEGS Boston is an excellent platform for us to present our in-silico biologics platform and our comprehensive set of AI-driven solutions for drug discovery. We look forward to engaging with leading biologics experts and discussing how our innovative technologies can positively impact therapeutics development and help to bring novel, highly effective solutions to patients.”

Neo-ARS was developed in partnership with Chungnam National University Hospital, Korea and already has shown promising results in identifying and evaluating cancer neoantigens for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), demonstrating its potential in personalized immunotherapy.

In a strategic move to bring these advancements to patients, Syntekabio has partnered with Metaclipse Therapeutics, a US biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer and vaccines for infectious disease. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to initiate a joint research project, which will utilize Neo-ARS to identify highly immunogenic neoantigens, critical for the development of effective cancer vaccines and personalized immunotherapies.

Ab-ARS and Neo-ARS facilitate rapid antibody prediction and optimization by leveraging a vast hydrogen-bonded peptide-peptide interaction database, as well as AI-driven 3D modeling. This is complemented by phage display experiments. Antibody heavy chains predicted by this technology, as well as personalized neoantigen-driven immunogenicity, can be used upstream to innovative therapeutic antibody designs, including bispecific T-cell engagers, multi-specific antibodies, and nanobodies.

20th Annual PEGS Boston – The Essential Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit

May 13-17, Boston, MA, USA

Engage with Syntekabio’s Innovators at Booth 40

Don't miss the opportunity to meet with Syntekabio's team at Booth 40 to learn how the company’s services can find solutions to solve pipeline challenges, fast.

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 226330) is a ​drug discovery company bringing together biology and AI/ML since 2009 and facilitating the discovery of first-in-class and best-in-class compounds, rapidly. The company has its own supercomputer cloud, along with a global contract research organization network to complement and validate its computational results.​ Syntekabio offers clients a one-stop shop, with technologies and tailored services to rapidly generate and optimize drug candidates from target to IND-enabling. Syntekabio’s disease-agnostic platform generates a continual stream of hits, leads, and drug candidates that are readily available for purchase.​ The company also undertakes client-specific projects to identify highly promising development candidates for specific targets and indications.

