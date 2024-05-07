Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030, Derivatives to Account for $15.1 Billion

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Chitin and chitosan, versatile biomaterials, are undergoing current and future analysis, comparing biopolymers with fossil fuels and assessing factors determining their long-term viability. The bacteriostatic property of chitosans is an application area gathering significant interest, albeit with regulatory concerns. In 2024, derivatives of chitin and chitosan see competition among global key competitors, with varying degrees of market presence.
Chitosan Derivative is expected to record a 17.2% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Glucosamine Derivative segment is estimated at 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Glucosamine maintains its lead in dietary supplements, sourced increasingly from plants, driven by the rising prevalence of arthritis and orthopedic disorders. Nutraceuticals continue to fuel growth, while chitosan gains traction in weight management and cholesterol control. Additionally, the increasing use of chitosan in water treatment and bioanalytical sciences, along with the demand for natural skincare products, augurs well for market expansion.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14% and 12.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$9.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$24.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Chitin and Chitosan - Versatile Biomaterials
- Current & Future Analysis
- Biopolymers Vs. Fossil Fuels
- Factors Determining Long-Term Viability of Chitin & Chitosan
- Bacteriostatic Property - An Application Area for Chitosans Gathering Significant Interest
- Regulatory Concerns
- Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Glucosamine Sustains Lead in Dietary Supplements Despite Growing Competition
- Glucosamine Sourced from Plants - An Expanding Market
- Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders Support Demand for Glucosamine
- Nutraceuticals Continue to Drive Growth
- Chitosan Draws Attention in Weight Management and Cholesterol Control
- Water Treatment Applications to Drive Demand
- Growing Use of Chitosan in Bioanalytical Sciences
- Growing Demand for Natural Skincare Products Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Medical Applications of Chitin and Chitosan - Opportunities in Store
- Medical Textiles & Biological Dressings
- Potential Applications in Medicine to Drive Growth
- Chitosan coated, Chemotherapy Packed Nanoparticles to Target Cancer Stem Cells
- Treatment of Tumors and Leukemia
- Tissue Engineering - An Emerging Area of Significance
- Potential Substitutes in Acute Burn Wounds
- In Preparation of Anti-inflammatory Agents
- Aiding Bone Formation
- Chitosan as an Analgesic
- Prevention of Collagen Digestion by Collagenase
- Minimizing Adhesion Formation and Epicardial Reaction
- Chitosan for Intestinal Delivery of Nitrofurantoin
- Efficacy of Chitosan Post-Treatment in Calcification Prevention
- Treatment of Hypoinsulinaemia
- Effect of Chitosan DAC in Treating Chronic Renal Problems
- Chitin and Chitosan from FLS
- Controlled Release of Endothelial Cell Growth Factor from Chitosan Albumin Micro Spheres for Localized Angiogenesis
- Modifications to Chitosan - Key to their Expanding Use in Drug Delivery Research
- Drug Delivery Applications - A Growing Area of Focus
- Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Oral Drug Delivery Application
- Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Application
- Chitosan-based Nanoparticles Gain Significant Interest in Mucosal Route of Drug Delivery
- Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Application Specific to Enhancement of Mucoadhesion
- Inherent Challenges to Marketability of Chitosan in Drug Delivery
- Chitosan-Based Vaccines Hit Human Clinical Trials
- Research Underway to Understand Chitosan's Potential to Augment Immune Response to Vaccinations
- Issues Marr Chitosan in Antimicrobial Applications
- Wound Dressing laced with Chitosan to Potentially Mitigate Issue of Antimicrobial Resistance
- Chitin Based Silver-Nanoparticles Demonstrate Potential to Ward Off Malaria
- Agriculture and Food Industry
- Use of Chitin & Chitosan in Crop Protection Provide Viable Solution for Seafood Waste Disposal
- Attention Grows in Application for Improving Crop Yields
- Renewable Chemicals: A Potential Market
- Combating Biotic Stress: A Promising Future
- Infection and Odor-Fighting Textiles - A Potential New Application of Chitosan
- Insect Chitin Gains Attention; Project ChitoTex Underway
- The Nano3Bio Initiative - Heralding the Move towards Eco-Friendly Chitosan Production
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 39 Featured)
- Advanced Biopolymers AS
- G.T.C. Bio Corporation
- Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH
- Kitozyme
- Kunpoong Bio Co., Ltd.
- Kytosan USA, LLC
- Meron Biopolymers
- Primex Ehf
- Zhejiang Candorly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Shinfuda Marine Biotechnology Corporation
