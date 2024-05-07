Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030, Derivatives to Account for $15.1 Billion

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Chitin and chitosan, versatile biomaterials, are undergoing current and future analysis, comparing biopolymers with fossil fuels and assessing factors determining their long-term viability. The bacteriostatic property of chitosans is an application area gathering significant interest, albeit with regulatory concerns. In 2024, derivatives of chitin and chitosan see competition among global key competitors, with varying degrees of market presence.

Chitosan Derivative is expected to record a 17.2% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Glucosamine Derivative segment is estimated at 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Glucosamine maintains its lead in dietary supplements, sourced increasingly from plants, driven by the rising prevalence of arthritis and orthopedic disorders. Nutraceuticals continue to fuel growth, while chitosan gains traction in weight management and cholesterol control. Additionally, the increasing use of chitosan in water treatment and bioanalytical sciences, along with the demand for natural skincare products, augurs well for market expansion.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14% and 12.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Glucosamine Sustains Lead in Dietary Supplements Despite Growing Competition

Glucosamine Sourced from Plants - An Expanding Market

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders Support Demand for Glucosamine

Nutraceuticals Continue to Drive Growth

Chitosan Draws Attention in Weight Management and Cholesterol Control

Water Treatment Applications to Drive Demand

Growing Use of Chitosan in Bioanalytical Sciences

Growing Demand for Natural Skincare Products Augurs Well for Market Growth

Medical Applications of Chitin and Chitosan - Opportunities in Store

Medical Textiles & Biological Dressings

Potential Applications in Medicine to Drive Growth

Chitosan coated, Chemotherapy Packed Nanoparticles to Target Cancer Stem Cells

Treatment of Tumors and Leukemia

Tissue Engineering - An Emerging Area of Significance

Potential Substitutes in Acute Burn Wounds

In Preparation of Anti-inflammatory Agents

Aiding Bone Formation

Chitosan as an Analgesic

Prevention of Collagen Digestion by Collagenase

Minimizing Adhesion Formation and Epicardial Reaction

Chitosan for Intestinal Delivery of Nitrofurantoin

Efficacy of Chitosan Post-Treatment in Calcification Prevention

Treatment of Hypoinsulinaemia

Effect of Chitosan DAC in Treating Chronic Renal Problems

Chitin and Chitosan from FLS

Controlled Release of Endothelial Cell Growth Factor from Chitosan Albumin Micro Spheres for Localized Angiogenesis

Modifications to Chitosan - Key to their Expanding Use in Drug Delivery Research

Drug Delivery Applications - A Growing Area of Focus

Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Oral Drug Delivery Application

Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Application

Chitosan-based Nanoparticles Gain Significant Interest in Mucosal Route of Drug Delivery

Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Application Specific to Enhancement of Mucoadhesion

Inherent Challenges to Marketability of Chitosan in Drug Delivery

Chitosan-Based Vaccines Hit Human Clinical Trials

Research Underway to Understand Chitosan's Potential to Augment Immune Response to Vaccinations

Issues Marr Chitosan in Antimicrobial Applications

Wound Dressing laced with Chitosan to Potentially Mitigate Issue of Antimicrobial Resistance

Chitin Based Silver-Nanoparticles Demonstrate Potential to Ward Off Malaria

Agriculture and Food Industry

Use of Chitin & Chitosan in Crop Protection Provide Viable Solution for Seafood Waste Disposal

Attention Grows in Application for Improving Crop Yields

Renewable Chemicals: A Potential Market

Combating Biotic Stress: A Promising Future

Infection and Odor-Fighting Textiles - A Potential New Application of Chitosan

Insect Chitin Gains Attention; Project ChitoTex Underway

The Nano3Bio Initiative - Heralding the Move towards Eco-Friendly Chitosan Production

