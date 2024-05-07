Anti-Obesity Drugs Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030 - Saxenda Commands the AOM Market, Newer Drugs to Provide Impetus to Market Growth

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Obesity Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Anti-Obesity Drugs estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The anti-obesity drugs market faces significant unmet needs despite the availability of various medications. Current options include both short-term and long-term medications, as well as off-label drugs. Saxenda currently dominates the market, but newer drugs like semaglutide show promising potential in the pipeline.

Prescription Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the OTC Drugs segment is estimated at 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Past setbacks have been experienced, but there are positive signs for drugs like Belviq, Xenical, and Contrave. However, reluctance among patients, physicians, and payers poses challenges to market growth, despite ongoing efforts in new drug development. Some diabetes drug companies are also exploring opportunities in the anti-obesity drugs space. Novo Nordisk leads the competitive landscape, particularly in the United States, which is the largest market for anti-obesity drugs.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $827.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

Europe presents vast potential, while obesity rates are rising in developing countries as well. In 2024, global key competitors share insights into market share distribution, reflecting the competitive dynamics of the industry.



The Anti-Obesity Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$827.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$812.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Obesity and Overweight Statistics

Recent Market Activity

Obesity - A Prelude

Anti-Obesity Drugs: A Market Characterized by High Unmet Needs

Currently Available Anti-Obesity Medications

Select Currently Available Short-term and Long-term Anti-Obesity Medication

Select Off-Label Drugs for Obesity

Saxenda Commands the AOM Market, Newer Drugs to Provide Impetus to Market Growth

Semaglutide: Highest Potential in the AOM Pipeline

Setbacks of Past Drugs

Positive Road Ahead for Belviq

Relaunch of Xenical

Relaunch of Contrave

Reluctance among Patients, Physicians, and Payers Hurts Market Prospects

New Drug Development - High on the Agenda, Despite the Market Restraints

Diabetes Drug Companies Attempt to Foray into the Anti-Obesity Drugs Space

Competitive Landscape

Novo Nordisk - The Leading Player in the Market

The United States - The Largest Obesity and Anti-Obesity Market

Europe - A Market with Vast Potential

Obesity Creeps Up in Developing Countries

Anti-Obesity Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels - The Major Growth Factor

Classification of BMI

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Associated with Obesity Drive the Market Expansion

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive the Market Growth

Childhood Obesity - A Market with Unmet Needs

Commercial Weight-Loss Companies Foray into the Market

Online Drug Stores Boost Sales

Barriers to Development of Effective Drugs

Regulatory Additions - A Barrier to Entry?

High Drug Development Costs - A Major Setback

Weight Loss Alternatives - A Market Dampener

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 23 Featured)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (USA)

VIVUS, Inc. (USA)

