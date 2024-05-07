Home Automation Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $293.6 Billion by 2030 - Zero Homes Bringing a Paradigm Shift in Smart Homes

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Home Automation Market to Reach $293.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Home Automation estimated at US$99.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$293.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The home automation market is experiencing significant recent activity, driven by a trend towards a connected world. Applications like security, lighting, and entertainment are fueling growth, with the service component expected to record robust growth, especially in managed services. Wireless technologies dominate the market, offering benefits like proactive solutions and convenience.

Recent entrants are also making an impact, enhancing competition and innovation in the home automation market. Overall, home automation offers convenience, comfort, safety, security, and energy efficiency to households, making it a promising segment in the connected world trend.

Safety & Security Application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 17.2% CAGR and reach US$122.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lighting Application segment is estimated at 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.3% CAGR

Developed economies lead adoption, but Asia-Pacific is emerging as a long-term growth driver. The choice of networking protocol and standards is critical, with various options available, including wired and wireless technologies and open platforms. In 2024, global key competitors share insights into market share distribution, reflecting the competitive landscape of the industry.



The Home Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 14.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$49.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $99.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $293.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Home Automation: Providing Convenience, Comfort, Safety, Security and Energy Efficiency to Homes

Recent Market Activity

Trend towards Connected World Bodes Well for the Home Automation Market

Security, Lighting and Entertainment Applications Propel Growth in the Global Home Automation Market

Service Component of Home Automation to Record Robust Growth

Managed Service Emerges as the Preferred Installation Type for Home Automation

Wireless Technologies Rule the Home Automation Market

Benefits of Proactive Solutions Contribute to its High Share in Home Automation Market

Developed Economies at the Forefront of Home Automation Adoption, Asia-Pacific Emerging to be the Long-term Growth Driver

Home Automation Networking Protocol & Standards - A Critical Decision to Make

A Peek at Wired Technologies, Wireless Technologies, Integrated Product Families and Open Platforms Standards and Protocols for Home Automation

A Glance at Major Networking Protocols Available For Home Automation

A Glance at Select Standards in the Home Automation Market

Home Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Landscape

A Glance at Few Latest Entrants in the Home Automation Market

Home Automation: Providing Convenience, Comfort, Safety, Security and Energy Efficiency to Home

Trend towards Connected World Bodes Well for the Home Automation Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need to Address the Constant Rise in Electricity Costs Drives Focus onto Home Automation

Rising Significance of IoT in Home Automation

Open Source Home Automation Software to Resolve Privacy Issues

Smart Homes - The Future of Home Automation

Key Statistics

Latest Trends in the Smart Home Technology Landscape

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones and Smart Mobile Devices: A Strong Growth Driver for Home Automation Market

Technology Innovations: Spearheading Growth

iHome Launches Amazon Alexa-enabled Clock Radio

AXIS Unveils AXIS Gear for Window Shades

Whisker Labs Home Energy Monitoring Sensor

RTI KX10 10-inch In-Wall Touchpanel

Venstar Wireless Temperature Sensor

Lutron Connect Bridge and App

SnapAV OvrC Pro Remote Home Monitoring and Management Systems

Hubs and Controllers

Surveillance Cameras

Locks and Home Security Systems

Heating and Cooling

Cooking

Automation in Lighting Systems - Easing Management and Control of Lighting Products

A Review of the Most Popular Smart Lighting Switches

Rising Use of Voice-Activated Commands to Control Home Automation Products

A Comparative Review of Select Smart Speakers

Home Automation Devices Bolster Sales of Consumer Electronics Market

Zero Homes Bringing a Paradigm Shift in Smart Homes Market

Programmable Thermostats

Innovative Panels

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 82 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Abilia AB

AMX

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Emerson Climate Technologies Inc.

HomeSeer Technologies, LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Mfg. Company Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Nest Labs

Savant Systems LLC

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

SmartThings

TELETASK

Vera Control Ltd.

Vivint Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1e4vh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment