MIAMI, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti is proud to announce the launch of their new treatment dose software, designed to optimize the precision and efficiency of their protocols.

"Ibogaine Software", developed by a team of engineers and scientists, is aimed at addressing the needs of patients suffering from addiction and trauma, simulating the protocols that David Dardashti has established over the past twelve years. “We understand that the work we are doing requires precision, which is why we have created the software to establish an average that takes into account various attributes of each patient,” said Dardashti. “We are confident that it will enhance the safety of our protocols and will lead to better outcomes.” This software is just the beginning for Ibogaine By David Dardashti and the potential of computerization and medication dose. “We are excited to see where this technology will take us,” said Dardashti. “The possibilities are endless when it comes to the fundamentals of medication dosage. We hope that with the help of this software, we can continue our work for years to come.”

In addition to the use of this software internally, Ibogaine By David Dardashti is offering other vendors the opportunity to purchase the software. “We believe it's important to have an open approach to our technology,” said Dardashti. “This way, more people can benefit from the protocols we have established over the years.”

Ibogaine By David Dardashti has developed a software to safely and accurately simulate its successful protocols for treating addiction and trauma, and is offering the software to other vendors for purchase.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti encourages all vendors interested in their software to contact them for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0cea69d-1958-465e-bc8f-0256c2e8c32f