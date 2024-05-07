Opus Partners with New Relic to Enhance Secure Developer Experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Security, a pioneer in unified cloud-native remediation orchestration, is excited to announce its partnership with New Relic , a leading observability platform, to improve developer-centric remediation processes. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Opus's mission to revolutionize vulnerability remediation and underscores its commitment to providing seamless security solutions for developers worldwide.



This partnership leverages New Relic's comprehensive observability platform and native security tools, including vulnerability management and IAST, to empower developers with actionable security insights. By integrating with New Relic, Opus seamlessly delivers security vulnerabilities directly from any sensor.

Opus joins other industry leaders such as FOSSA , Gigamon , Lacework and Aviatrix in New Relic’s Secure Developer Alliance, which aims to bridge the gap between security and engineering teams and empower developers with actionable security insights. This initiative will allow Opus to integrate its cloud-native remediation platform seamlessly with New Relic's observability platform, providing developers with unparalleled visibility, prioritization and automation capabilities.

"At Opus, we're dedicated to streamlining vulnerability remediation processes and helping organizations build secure products with confidence," said Meny Har, CEO and co-founder of Opus Security. "Our partnership with New Relic aligns perfectly with our core mission of optimizing the developer experience in remediation and maximizing the organization’s security posture. By integrating our remediation workflows into New Relic's observability platform, we can ensure that developers address vulnerabilities effectively within their existing workflows."

Opus brings a unique set of capabilities to the Secure Developer Alliance, focusing on key pillars of the developer experience such as root cause analysis, alert de-duplication, prioritization, owner detection and business context. By leveraging Opus's native integration with New Relic, developers can proactively address vulnerabilities, reduce security debt and strengthen security posture while benefiting from operational control, unified visibility reporting and automation capabilities.

"We're thrilled to have Opus join us as a founding partner in the Secure Developer Alliance," said Krystle Portocarrero, Director of Product at New Relic. “Opus's prowess in operational cloud security and dedication to improving the developer experience perfectly aligns with our mission of empowering engineers with actionable security insights. With their partnership, we're set to uplift the customer experience and accelerate application deployment, all while minimizing security risks. It's about forging a path for secure innovation in the cloud together."

About Opus Security:

Opus Security redefines operational security in the cloud-native era, offering an innovative platform that bridges the gap between security and engineering teams, aligning its interests in developing secure products with streamlined vulnerability remediation. Conceived by seasoned SecOps professionals and Siemplify veterans, Opus revolutionizes how vulnerabilities are aggregated, deduplicated and prioritized. Opus's platform streamlines the remediation lifecycle, integrating seamlessly with existing tools to provide comprehensive visibility, prioritization and efficient collaboration. Opus empowers organizations to transform their security posture, ensuring a proactive, interconnected and strategic approach to modern security challenges. Experience the future of operational security with Opus – a synergy of advanced technology, streamlined processes and a culture of collaboration.

About New Relic:

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, Topgolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

Business Contact:

Maor Sorero

Opus Security

Info@opus.security