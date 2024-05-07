AIGPT CAPITAL FOUNDATION (Aigpt.co) carries out public welfare activities, fulfills social responsibilities, and supports industry development

Denver, CO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIGPT is an AI cryptocurrency centralized exchange and wallet platform based in the United States, dedicated to serving millions of customers worldwide. Recently, AIGPT announced a series of public welfare activities aimed at fulfilling its social responsibility and supporting the development of the industry.







The AIGPT CAPITAL FOUNDATION has actively responded to its social responsibility by conducting a series of public welfare activities in various ways. In addition to donating urgently needed supplies to impoverished communities, the company is also actively involved in environmental protection and sustainable development projects. Furthermore, AIGPT actively supports education by donating electronic teaching equipment that supports AI teaching to schools in impoverished areas, using the power of AI to improve educational conditions. These initiatives aim to promote a green lifestyle, promote sustainable social development, and demonstrate AIGPT's determination and actions to actively fulfill its corporate social responsibility.

AIGPT's team has gathered outstanding blockchain talents from around the world, with core members having previously worked at globally renowned fintech companies. Its business covers more than 30 countries, and by creating innovative products, exploring new trading methods, and providing high-quality services, it has established a good reputation in multiple countries.







To fulfill its social responsibility, AIGPT has also carried out the following public welfare activities:

1. AIGPT funds research projects in the blockchain and AI fields at universities, supporting technological innovation and development to contribute to the industry's advancement.

2. AIGPT supports environmental initiatives and actively participates in activities to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, contributing to environmental protection.

AIGPT has announced that it will donate a portion of its income to charitable organizations to support various social welfare causes, help improve social welfare, and promote social fairness.

The core of AIGPT's trading system lies in its ability to analyze and process data. Through technologies like machine learning and deep learning, AIGPT's trading system can continuously learn and optimize trading strategies, thereby improving the accuracy and efficiency of trades. This system can automatically execute trades or operate based on predefined rules, reducing the impact of human factors on trading decisions and improving the stability and consistency of trades.

Information acquisition and processing have always been important topics in the financial market. AIGPT's AI intelligent trading system can automatically acquire and analyze a large amount of market data, better grasping market changes. This system can monitor market dynamics in real-time, identify potential trading opportunities, and react promptly. Compared to traditional manual trading, AI intelligent trading systems have faster decision-making speeds and a wider range of information acquisition, enabling better understanding of market changes.

Due to its admiration for AI, the company actively participates in promoting the informatization of impoverished areas. AIGPT provides electronic device support for financial inclusion projects in impoverished areas, such as tablets and smartphones, and provides technical support to enable local residents to access online finance and other network resources. This helps those who cannot access traditional financial services, promoting financial inclusion and sustainable development.

This not only helps impoverished residents integrate into the information society but also provides them with opportunities to learn about AI, blockchain, and communication. At the same time, AIGPT also conducts a series of digital literacy training activities to help impoverished residents master basic electronic device skills, improving their level of information literacy. These initiatives aim to promote AI and financial inclusion, allowing more people to benefit from the convenience and opportunities brought by AI and blockchain, contributing to the construction of an informatized society.

AIGPT hopes that through these public welfare activities, it can fulfill its social responsibility, contribute to the development of the industry, and benefit more people.

Media contact

Contact: JAMES BAUDOUY

Company Name: AIGPT CAPITAL FOUNDATION

Website: https://office.aigpt.co

Email: support@aigpt.co



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.









