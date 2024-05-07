Capital Bank Welcomes Jim Witty as Senior Vice President - Director of Contractor Banking

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank (NASDAQ: CBNK), a prominent financial institution serving the DC Metro area, is proud to announce the appointment of Jim Witty as Senior Vice President - Director of Contractor Banking. With a commercial banking career spanning over 30 years, many spent in leadership roles, Jim has a strong track record of helping businesses grow, driving strategic objectives, and fostering long-lasting relationships with his clients.



"We are excited to welcome Jim to the Capital Bank team," said Steve Poynot, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are confident in his ability to strategically lead and deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers.”

In Jim’s new role, he will be leading strategic initiatives and fostering relationships within the contractor banking sector. Brad Rodier, Chief Lending Officer at Capital Bank, remarked, “Jim’s extensive experience and expertise in banking are key assets that will allow us to meet the unique needs in the contracting industry with tailored financial solutions.”

Jim is passionate about giving back to the community. He currently serves as the Vice Chair and a Board member of Business Volunteers Maryland. Previously, he was the Chair and a Board member of the Maryland Zoo, served as Treasurer and a Board member for both the Irvine Nature Center and the Salvation Army Central Maryland Command.

About Capital Bank

Capital Bancorp Inc., reported $2.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, and was ranked #5 in American Banker’s Top 20 High Performing Banks 2023. The bank is known for its consultative approach and commitment to human-centric banking, serving commercial customers for over 25 years in the DC Metro Region. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, Capital Bank is dedicated to helping customers achieve their financial goals while maintaining a strong fiduciary duty to its shareholders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5021e224-ac71-4cf0-adb2-36fd3f9fe28d