Global Metal Matrix Composites Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $941.8 Million by 2030 - Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-Term Opportunities

Global Metal Matrix Composites Market to Reach $941.8 Million by 2030



The global market for Metal Matrix Composites estimated at US$733.1 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$941.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The improving economy is fostering general market optimism, with steady growth in global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) benefiting the industrial sector. Metal matrix composites (MMCs) are gaining traction as the future of metals, with a strong presence in various industries. In 2024, key competitors in the MMC market reflect a competitive landscape, with players categorized as strong/active/niche/trivial.

Aluminum Matrix Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$365.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Refractory Metal Matrix Composites segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The ground transportation industry, particularly the automotive sector, is a significant revenue contributor to MMCs, especially aluminum metal matrix composites. The use of nanotechnology techniques for advanced engineering materials enhances product innovation. With increasing automotive production, there are ample opportunities for market growth, especially in railways and the electronics sector. The electronics industry, in particular, offers robust growth opportunities for MMCs, especially in electronics packaging and thermal management applications. Overall, the market outlook is optimistic, driven by favorable economic conditions and expanding opportunities across various end-use sectors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $197.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Metal Matrix Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$197.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$125.5 Million by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $733.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $941.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Recent Market Activity

Composites - A Prelude

Metal Matrix Composites - A Review

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth in Industrial Sector

Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape - A Brief Overview

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Metal Matrix Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Matrix Composites - the Future of Metals

Ground Transportation Industry - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Automotive Industry - A Major End-Use Market for Metal Matrix Composite

Aluminum Metal Matrix - The Most Preferred in Automotive Industry

Nanotechnology Technique Used for Advanced Engineering Materials

Increase in Automotive Production Augurs Well for the Market

Opportunity Indicators

Railways - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Electronics Sector Offers Robust Growth Opportunities for MMCs

Opportunities Aplenty in Electronics Packaging & Thermal Management Applications

Opportunity Indicators

Healthy Outlook for the World Commercial Aviation Industry Drives Demand for Metal Matrix Composites

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-Term Opportunities

Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects for Metal Matrix Composites

Developments and Innovations Underway

A Look into Other Defense Related Applications for MMCs

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Adoption of MMCs in Production of Military/Defense Related Products

Nuclear Power Continues to Find Attention - To Boost Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Applications to Drive Future Growth

Metal Composite Materials Find Increased Usage in Buildings

Sports and Biomedical Sectors

Power Transmission Segment Offers Plenty of Opportunities

MMC Issues & Challenges

The Way Forward

Hybrid MMCs for Better Mechanical Properties

Nano Particles-Reinforced MMCs - A Most Recent Advancement

Potential Applications of Nano Particles-reinforced MMCs

New Stir-Casting Method for Economically Viable Production of MMCs in Large Quantities

Ceramic-Matrix-Composites Gain Popularity for Aircraft Engines but Issues Persist

