Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company Announcement
No. 20/2024
7 May 2024
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thomas Johansen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 310.39 5,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 May 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 60 62 60 87
