Gold Global Strategic Business Report 2024

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gold Market to Reach 6.3 Thousand Tonnes by 2030



The global market for Gold estimated at 4.5 Thousand Tonnes in the year 2023, is expected to reach 6.3 Thousand Tonnes by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Gold Jewelry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach 3 Thousand Tonnes by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gold Bars & Coins segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.2 Thousand Tonnes, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Gold market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.2 Thousand Tonnes in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.4 Thousand Tonnes by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 865.7 Tonnes by the year 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Gold - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERSTotal 366 Featured)

AngloGold Ashanti

Barrick Gold Corporation

Furukawa Co., Ltd.

Gabriel Resources Ltd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Jinshan Gold

Johnson Matthey PLC

Kinross Gold Corporation

New Gold Inc.

New mont Mining Corporation

Tertiary Minerals PLC

Vedanta Resources PLC

Zijin Mining Group

