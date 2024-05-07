Heritage Distilling Co. Joins the Green Beret Foundation in Honoring the 80th D-Day Anniversary

GIG HARBOR, Wash., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage"), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, is honoring veterans ahead of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day through a new three bottle limited release series (available together or individually) of its widely popular Special Operations Salute ("SOS") whiskey lineup. The new limited series includes three unique editions capturing three examples of the more than 2 million Allied personnel involved in “Operation Overlord”, the largest ever assembled military effort, on June 6, 1944 – “D-Day”. With three uniquely branded offerings under the categories of “Air”, “Land”, and “Sea”, and label artwork commissioned through famed military artist and active-duty Special Operations veteran Michael Solovey, a portion of the proceeds from each sale is donated to carefully vetted nonprofits who partner with Heritage Distilling Company to support active duty and retired military personnel, first responders and their families.



An additional component of support through this limited D-Day whiskey series includes Heritage’s sponsorship of the Green Beret Foundation’s latest effort commemorating Special Operations: a thirty minute documentary about Special Operations on D-Day called, “ Unknown Heroes: Behind Enemy Lines at D-Day ,” and a coming multi-part podcast capturing the 80th anniversary ceremonies in Normandy, France on June 6, 2024.

Sara Kellerman, Heritage Distilling co-founder and former Army officer and Blackhawk helicopter pilot said, “We believe in the power of community and recognize the profound significance of D-Day to veterans and their families. Through our Special Operations Salute program, we strive to positively impact the lives of those who have served our country. As we approach the 80th anniversary of D-Day, join us in raising a glass in appreciation and support of our military heroes and their families.”

“We are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Heritage Distilling Company as we launch the first Jedburgh Media Channel’s documentary ‘Unknown Heroes: Behind Enemy Lines At D-Day’ on this 80th anniversary of D-Day,” said Charlie Iacono, president and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation. He noted, “This television documentary, airing on over 200 television channels across the country and the forthcoming multi-part podcast from the pending June 6, 2024 ceremonies in Normandy, highlight the pivotal role and sacrifices made by our first special operators known as the Jedburghs. It also highlights the extraordinary undertaking in defeating the Axis powers, specifically the nearly 160,000 Allied soldiers from 16 nations as they stormed the beaches of Normandy. We are grateful for Heritage Distilling for supporting the Green Beret Foundation, partnering to tell this important story and honoring our heroes who went to Normandy by air, land and sea. This three-bottle collection of bourbon will highlight the greatest military mission ever undertaken and, of course, pay homage to the Greatest Generation. Proceeds from this collection will continue to build momentum and fuel our foundation’s mission to serve all generations of Special Forces warfighters.”

As part of recognizing the 80th D-Day anniversary on June 6, Heritage will dedicate a portion of each sale to several partner organizations supporting active and retired military members, first responders and their families. Created in November 2023, HDC’s Special Operations Salute whiskey program has raised more than $80,000 for partner charities in just its first few months of offering. The land, sea and air editions of this SOS whiskey edition are each 101 proof to honor the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army, which descended behind enemy lines on June 6, 1944, establishing a foothold for the Allied forces in Normandy and significantly contributing to the success of the D-Day invasion. Each bottle is priced at $95. Customers who purchase three bottles will receive a complimentary 8 x 10 frameable lithograph commissioned by Heritage from artist Michael Solovey titled “To the Guns”.

What initially started as a limited fundraising initiative with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) – raising nearly $150,000 for Special Forces-related charities local to Joint Base Lewis-McChord eight years ago – has evolved into a nationwide initiative through partnerships with organizations such as: Green Beret Foundation , Army Special Operations Foundation, Special Forces Foundation , Special Forces Association Chapter 16 , The Foundation for Exceptional Warriors , The Honor Foundation , HunterSeven Foundation , Idaho Backcountry Veterans , Camp Benesi , Marine Raider Foundation , Special Forces Brotherhood Motorcycle Club: WA Chapter, Warriors In Motion , Better Back Nine Foundation , Joint Task Force K9s (JTFK9s) , K-9Line , Southern Cross Service Dogs (SCSD), and HDC’s newest partner, Shields and Stripes . Non-profit organizations interested in raising funds for their organizations through the program can complete an intake form on the Special Operations Salute webpage.

The whiskey in the three-part D-Day series is a 5-year straight bourbon whiskey mashed, fermented, distilled and aged in-house by Heritage and is available both as a three-piece package or individually. It carries an aroma of sweet wheat, toasted toffee and vanilla caramel with tasting notes of dried apricot, toasted oak, cinnamon, leather and almond husk, all beautifully balanced at 101 proof.

For more information and to purchase the Special Operations Salute Whiskeys and Heritage’s other award-winning spirits, visit heritagedistilling.com .

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, currently a subsidiary of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc., was co-founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel and U.S. Army Veterans Drew and Sara Kellerman. Heritage is among the premier independent craft spirits distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage is the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for the past ten years out of more than 2,600 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty. Alongside the Special Operations Salute series, HDC's remarkable lineup of premium whiskies, gins, vodkas, rums, and ready-to-drink cocktails includes acclaimed spirits such as Stiefel’s Select, Florescence (a collaboration with celebrity chef Danielle Kartes), Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey, Elk Rider®, BATCH NO. 12®, and the HDC series featuring more than 20 naturally flavored vodkas, among others.

About the Green Beret Foundation and its new D-Day Documentary

The Green Beret Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt non-profit foundation honoring our commitment to Green Berets past and present by providing Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate, and ongoing support. “Unknown Heroes: Behind Enemy Lines At D-Day” is a 30-minute documentary from the Jedburg Media Channel. The show documents the Operational Groups and the Jedburgh Teams instrumental to the success of the Allied invasion. It will be broadcast on nearly 200 television stations across the country starting June 6, 2024, raising awareness of the Green Beret Foundation’s mission. The Jedburgh Media Channel is an official program of the Green Beret Foundation, recounting the stories about, and inspiring the next generation of, Green Berets who serve with honor and distinction. More information and an official trailer of the show can be found here.

