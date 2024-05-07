Salary.com’ Comp XL Wins Two Lighthouse Research 2024 HR Tech Awards

Waltham, MA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com, the top provider of software and data solutions for managing total compensation, has won two 2024 HR Tech Awards from Lighthouse Research & Advisory. Salary.com’s CompXL, earned 1st place in both the Total Rewards / Employee Wellbeing and Best Comprehensive Solution categories. CompXL makes compensation planning a seamless part of compensation.

The Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Awards are an annual happening. They recognize companies and solutions that deliver unparalleled excellence in human resources technology. One of the most talked about products of the year attains the recognition it deserves.

“Salary.com has had one of the industry's leading compensation solutions for years. The recent acquisition and incorporation of CompXL's comp planning features cements that status,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “Historically compensation planning was primarily a spreadsheet task. CompXL integrates it with salary surveys and pay data. This gives employers one destination to manage and make pay decisions from both a strategic and tactical perspective.”

CompXL simplifies the administration of merit increases, bonuses, long-term incentives, and total reward statements. It transforms complex compensation practices into streamlined processes. That significantly reduces administrative burdens. It cuts cycle times by up to 75%. Companies using CompXL gain a competitive edge in talent management and operational effectiveness. Efficiency is coupled with enhanced compliance and strategic decision-making.

Salary.com is built on innovation, client satisfaction, and the advancement compensation processes. The awards are evidence of the company’s enduring commitment.

“One HR Tech award might be luck. Two is the result of a great product,” said John Sumser, Vice President of Content at Salary.com. “CompXL allows us to complete our end-to-end Total Compensation Management suite. It also lets us get tools into the hands of HR to help them manage the heart of the employer-employee relationship. Because that’s what compensation is.”

Salary.com has introduced innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of businesses. The product portfolio includes every tool and data source needed to fully deploy a compensation function. Continual and continuous innovation are the heart of Salary.com’s culture. Salary.com makes a profound impact on how businesses manage pay, driving effectiveness and fairness in compensation practices.



