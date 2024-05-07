Leader in Hospitality Sales Enablement, Visiting Media, Bolsters Growth Momentum with Strategic Leadership Appointment

CARLTON, Ore., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, a leading technology company specializing in hospitality sales enablement solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of technology industry veteran Jascha Kaykas-Wolff as its Chief Operating Officer.

With the recent launch of their immersive sales enablement platform SalesHub™ and unprecedented growth, Visiting Media embarks on a new phase of innovation, with more than 3200 customers and growing. Within an industry experiencing remarkable growth driven by increasing global travel and tourism and experience-driven travel, Visiting Media’s solutions have become essential for hotels striving to differentiate themselves and boost bookings. As the industry is grappling with challenges such as a shortage of staff and the increasing importance of digital engagement and immersive experiences, Visiting Media empowers hotels to effectively showcase their properties, tackling operational hurdles while enhancing guest satisfaction.

While the company continues to better serve its customers, the appointment of Kaykas-Wolff adds further momentum to this trajectory, infusing invaluable expertise and leadership into Visiting Media’s ongoing mission to redefine hospitality sales enablement. With over two decades of experience in the technology and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industries, he brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at Visiting Media.

Kaykas-Wolff will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, focusing on enhancing efficiency, scalability, and strategic execution across all functions. His deep understanding of go-to-market functions and SaaS businesses and his proven track record of driving operational excellence will play a pivotal role in supercharging company operations and accelerating profitability and growth.

“Kaykas-Wolff’s extensive background in leading operations and go-to-market expertise for both established corporations and dynamic startups contributes significantly to our team’s mission of accelerating business growth and enhancing customer focus,” said Ben Powers, CEO of Visiting Media. “His leadership, focus on customers, and commitment to excellence will greatly contribute to Visiting Media as we continue to expand our offerings and redefine sales enablement in the hospitality industry.”

Kaykas-Wolff’s career is marked by leadership roles at industry-leading B2B and B2C companies, coupled with impactful contributions to the growth and success of various startups, including Involver, Mindjet, and Webtrends. He most recently served as president/COO at Lytics, overseeing all day-to-day operations.

“Visiting Media has built an amazing product that our customers love. I am thrilled to join an already high-performing team and contribute towards advancing the company’s mission of delivering unparalleled hospitality sales enablement solutions,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff. “The potential for growth and innovation in this space is immense, and I look forward to being a part of the team delivering that to our current and future customers.”

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company on a mission to make selling spaces and experiences simple for hospitality. Our mission is to revolutionize sales enablement and digital asset management solutions for property and above-property sales teams by harnessing the power of immersion to gain a competitive edge. Our innovative solutions redefine the management and distribution of immersive assets across diverse channels, reshaping how the hospitality industry conducts sales and communication. Learn more at visitingmedia.com.