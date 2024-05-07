Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, May 7, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM APRIL 29 TO MAY 2, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 29/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,626 79.6655 XPAR 29/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,324 79.5256 CEUX 29/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 272 79.5379 TQEX 29/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 183 79.8710 AQEU 02/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 506 79.9410 XPAR 02/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 424 79.9522 CEUX 02/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 126 80.0000 TQEX 02/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 119 80.0000 AQEU Total 5,580 79.6943

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide



45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

11.4 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at April 18, 2024)

