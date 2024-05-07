Healing America’s Heroes: Helping Them Come Home Town Hall

Miami, Florida, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What: Many people may not be aware of the various challenges military personnel face when they transition from active service to civilian life. These challenges include reconnecting with family members, entering the workforce, and relating to those who may not understand the experiences veterans have endured during their active duty. Additionally, adjusting to a different pace of life and work can significantly take a toll. In this Town Hall, we will speak with military leaders and advocates to explore how we can support these heroes in transitioning back home as smoothly and supportively as possible.

When: Wednesday, May 15th at 7:00 PM EST

Where: LIVE on Health Channel, AllhealthGo’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and streamed at AllHealthTV.com/TownHall .

Who: Moderated by Health Channel host Olga Villaverde and Dr. Michael Zinner, CEO and Executive Medical Director at Miami Cancer Institute, the outstanding panel of experts includes:

Montel Williams – Television Personality and Advocate for Veterans Loree Sutton, MD – Psychiatrist Richard Peate, PSY. D – West Palm Beach VA Health System Myrian Glemaud, PSY.D – West Palm Beach VA Health System Bianca Oberhelman – Spouse of Retired Navy SEAL



Special thanks to the Eunice Joyce Gardiner Foundation for their generous philanthropy.

