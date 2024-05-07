Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (29 april to 3 May 2024)

7 May 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 29 April to 3 May 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Apr-24FR000007329810 00063,4185XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Apr-24FR000007329822463,4600DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Apr-24FR00000732982363,7000AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-24FR00000732987 36063,2665XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-24FR00000732983 44363,2883DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-24FR000007329863163,2712TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-24FR00000732981 06663,2949AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-May-24FR00000732986 79663,3684XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-May-24FR00000732985 45763,3957DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-May-24FR00000732988 92963,6681XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-May-24FR00000732983 32063,6471DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

