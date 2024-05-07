Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (29 april to 3 May 2024)

7 May 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 29 April to 3 May 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Apr-24 FR0000073298 10 000 63,4185 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Apr-24 FR0000073298 224 63,4600 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Apr-24 FR0000073298 23 63,7000 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Apr-24 FR0000073298 7 360 63,2665 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Apr-24 FR0000073298 3 443 63,2883 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Apr-24 FR0000073298 631 63,2712 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 066 63,2949 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-May-24 FR0000073298 6 796 63,3684 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-May-24 FR0000073298 5 457 63,3957 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-May-24 FR0000073298 8 929 63,6681 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-May-24 FR0000073298 3 320 63,6471 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

