Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (29 april to 3 May 2024)

7 May 2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 29 April to 3 May 2024
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|63,4185
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|224
|63,4600
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|23
|63,7000
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|7 360
|63,2665
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|3 443
|63,2883
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|631
|63,2712
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 066
|63,2949
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-May-24
|FR0000073298
|6 796
|63,3684
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-May-24
|FR0000073298
|5 457
|63,3957
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-May-24
|FR0000073298
|8 929
|63,6681
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-May-24
|FR0000073298
|3 320
|63,6471
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment