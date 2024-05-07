City National Bank Names Rick Bechtel as Head of Mortgage & Residential Lending

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank announced today that Rick Bechtel has joined the bank as executive vice president and head of mortgage & residential lending. Bechtel brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the residential lending industry with expertise in building and optimizing mortgage, home equity and consumer lending businesses. Bechtel will be based in Los Angeles, reporting to David Cameron, executive vice president and head of consumer at City National Bank.



Rick will be responsible for building and executing a comprehensive mortgage strategy for the bank, leading its residential lending sales, operations, capital markets and servicing teams.

“At City National Bank, we know what an important role home ownership plays in building generational wealth,” said Cameron. “With Rick’s leadership we have an opportunity to further strengthen and expand our mortgage and home equity capabilities and ultimately better serve the home lending needs of our clients and communities.”

“The City National Ladder Up Home Loan Grant is a prime example of the sort of innovative thinking that attracted me to the bank,” said Bechtel. “I have built my career around helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership – it’s extremely rewarding work. I am excited by the opportunity to lead City National’s effort to expand their home lending capabilities to assist our clients, colleagues and communities in achieving their financial goals.”

Rick is a board member at multiple fintech firms and industry associations. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 94,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About City National

With $93.72 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 64 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $96.84 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

| NMLSR ID# 536994

City National Bank Member FDIC. ©2024 City National Bank. All Rights Reserved. cnb.com® is a registered trademark of City National Bank.

