Apache Software Foundation Announces Two Major Releases for Apache® Causeway™

Wilmington, DE, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 open-source projects and initiatives, today announced Apache Causeway 2.0 and 3.0. Apache Causeway is an open source Java framework to enable the rapid development of maintainable domain-driven apps.



“Apache Causeway is my go-to framework for diverse business applications,” said Jeremy Branham, Causeway community member and end user. “From building a robust ERP system for a large restaurant franchise to developing a government rules-and-policy management application, Causeway's flexibility and powerful features like security, auditing, and transaction management have been invaluable. At Savantly LLC, we're even replacing major vendor SaaS subscriptions with custom modules built on Causeway, making it a cornerstone for enterprise development.”



By reducing domain-driven application build time, Causeway offers users many advantages including greater business agility, risk mitigation, early problem detection, and flexibility for experimentation, among others. Apache Causeway 2.0 and 3.0 mark the first official releases for the project and are the result of more than five years of community collaboration and development efforts.



Apache Causeway has now also been re-platformed to run on Spring Boot, enabling you to leverage the full power of the Spring ecosystem (security, observability, data etc) and making it easier for Spring users to adopt. While Causeway 2.0 targets Spring Boot 2.x running on Java 11, using the javax namespace, Causeway 3.0 targets Spring Boot 3.x running on Java 17, using the jakarta namespace. The functionality between the two releases is otherwise equivalent, with key features and highlights including:



By leveraging Apache Wicket, Causeway dynamically generates a user interface from the underlying domain object model, an implementation of the naked objects pattern;

Dynamically generates a REST API and a GraphQL API, also from the same domain model (leveraging RestEasy and Spring for GraphQL respectively);

Supports JPA persistence (EclipseLink) alongside support for JDO persistence (DataNucleus); and

Provides dependency injection into both services and entities (leveraging Spring itself).

This release also brings in multiple improvements to the programming model, including:



Support for meta-annotations;

Mixin classes annotated as @Action, @Property or @Collection;

New scalar value types and composite types including AsciiDoc, Markdown, Joda Time, and Vega. Causeway also allows users to write custom value types; and

Support for Java record types as view-models and action parameter tuples (since Causeway 3.0).

"With our lean team, we delivered a stunning ledger app thanks to Causeway's powerful domain modeling capabilities. This unique framework minimizes frontend development efforts while delivering at lightning speed by focusing on domain modeling and business logic,” said llmar Ferreira, Causeway community member. "If you're aiming for top-notch full-stack software by bridging domain experts and developers, we think Apache Causeway is the go-to solution."



“We’ve been using Apache Causeway for almost 3 years, and will stick to it given its robustness and ongoing maintenance. The responsiveness and approachability of the friendly developers have greatly enhanced our experience while implementing the framework,” said Hao Sun, a Causeway end user.” “Kudos to everyone who worked on it!”



For more information, visit: https://causeway.apache.org.



