Remitly Appoints Ronit Peled as Chief People Officer

SEATTLE, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced the appointment of Ronit Peled as Chief People Officer.



"We are thrilled to welcome Ronit Peled to Remitly as our new Chief People Officer,” said Matt Oppenheimer, Co-founder & CEO of Remitly. “Ronit brings a track record of strategic business leadership, a deep commitment to people and culture, and clear alignment with Remitly’s values. As team and culture have always been a differentiator for Remitly and key focus for me, I look forward to seeing Ronit’s talents in action and the impact she will drive for our people, customers, and the business."

Ronit is a proven global leader with over two decades of experience scaling high-growth organizations to deliver strong business outcomes. Most recently serving as Chief People Officer of DreamBox Learning, a prominent K-12 educational technology company, Peled led the people function and championed operational efficiency during a time of rapid growth.

“I am energized by the opportunity to join Remitly’s diverse, purpose-driven culture, translating the company’s growth strategy into a high-impact global talent strategy that propels the business forward while anchoring in the values that define its culture,” said Peled.

Ronit will report to Remitly’s EVP of Customer and Culture, René Yoakum, ensuring a seamless transition and sustained focus on customer and cultural excellence.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. Remitly helps customers across the globe send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

