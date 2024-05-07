Celebrating All Abilities: DIXIE DUCKLING Sequel Teaches Acceptance

Charleston, SC, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an enchanting follow-up to her debut children’s book, Dixie Duckling: What Animal Are You? author Mary Gillam tackles social acceptance and disability inclusion. Mary Gillam is legally blind and strongly believes in teaching young children to understand and accept differences in each other. The Dixie Duckling sequel is a children’s book that offers disability representation for kids who are different from others.

In Dixie Duckling: The Best Day Ever! the adorable young Dixie returns to embark on her next exciting adventure. Leaving the farm to explore the park, Dixie meets a gosling named Gabby. Dixie is eager to have a friend and playmate, but Gabby is blind and Dixie has never met anyone blind before. At first, Dixie worries that Gabby might not be able to do all the things that Dixie can do. With time, Dixie learns just how amazing and capable Gabby is.

Dixie Duckling: The Best Day Ever! can help parents introduce children to the important concept of inclusion when meeting new friends. The book can open conversations about disability and ableism in a simple format that kids can understand. Full of delightful illustrations, Dixie Duckling: The Best Day Ever! is sure to excite and inspire families.

Dixie Duckling: The Best Day Ever! is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Mary Gillam

Instagram: Momg12345

About the Author: Mary Gillam lives in St. Louis, Missouri where she spends her free time reading, creating latch hook kits, and playing the ukulele. A proud mother, grandmother, and foster parent, Mary finds immense joy in the company of her family. Mary is legally blind, and she is the author of Dixie Duckling: What Animal Are You?

