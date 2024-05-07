Global Digital Logistics Market Analysis 2019-2023 and Forecast 2024-2029: Industry Anticipating 24.1% CAGR Despite Integration Complexities

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Logistics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Logistics Market, estimated to be valued at $22.08 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $81.74 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 24.1% over the forecast period.



The market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by advanced technological integrations in supply chain management and the proliferation of e-commerce. Technological advancements such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics are transforming the landscape of logistics operations, promising enhanced efficiency and real-time visibility across the supply chain.



The surge in e-commerce activity has been a transformative factor, compelling the logistics sector to innovate and meet rising customer expectations for faster and more transparent delivery services. This shift is propelling companies towards adopting digital logistics solutions that can ensure agility and responsiveness in a highly competitive market.





The complexities arising from globalized supply chains are incentivizing businesses to invest in digitalized logistics solutions. These technologies are pivotal in managing intricate networks of suppliers and regulatory environments, ultimately enhancing global trade operations and compliance standards.



Environmental concerns are increasingly influencing the market, with digital logistics playing a significant role in supporting sustainability initiatives. Digital logistics enables more efficient routing and delivery processes, significantly reducing carbon footprints and promoting greener business practices.



The logistics sector faces stringent regulatory requirements, and digital solutions facilitate meeting these standards effectively. Emphasis on cybersecurity and continued efforts to prevent data breaches are central to the integrity and resilience of modern supply chain systems.



Governments across the globe are facilitating the growth of this market through various initiatives aimed at digital infrastructural development. Investment in 5G networks, IoT technology adoption, and incentives for green logistics practices are contributing to the positive trajectory of the digital logistics market.



Segmental Insights and Regional Dominance



The market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises deployments, with the former holding a significant share due to its scalability and cost-effectiveness. Regionally, North America dominates the market owing to its mature digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystem, and substantial logistics demands.



Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technologies



A key trend influencing the market's evolution is the widespread adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the visibility and efficiency of logistics services. IoT applications, AI, data analytics, and cloud platforms are being leveraged to facilitate seamless supply chain operations.



Challenges in Security and Integration



Despite the progress, the market faces challenges such as the complexities of integrating digital technologies into existing infrastructures and the imperative to ensure cybersecurity and data privacy. Logistics providers are addressing these issues through strategic roadmaps, system compatibility considerations, and cybersecurity measures.

