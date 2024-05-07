Kidney Dialysis Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 143.8 Bn by 2032, at 6.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Kidney Dialysis Market size reached USD 83.4 billion in 2023 and is further anticipated to reach USD 143.8 billion by 2032 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Dialysis is a procedure designed to remove waste substances from the bloodstream due to impaired kidney function and is a preferred treatment for chronic kidney failure. Further, the market is driven by factors like the increasing occurrence of diabetes worldwide.

The hemodialysis equipment segment commanded the dominant share of the market in 2023 in the Global Kidney Dialysis Market, driven by the increase in the occurrence of end-stage kidney failure. Also, manufacturers are intensifying efforts to innovate advanced equipment, expecting sustained market growth in the forecast period.

The global kidney dialysis market includes two application segments: hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis, where in 2023, hemodialysis, with sub-segments like conventional & nocturnal hemodialysis, significantly contributed to global revenue, as its growth is driven by factors like increasing End-Stage Renal Disease patients, growth in an elderly population experiencing kidney issues, & rising diabetes and hypertension cases.

Important Insights

Global Kidney Dialysis Market: Trends

Focus on Value-Based Care : There's a switch towards value-based care models in the kidney dialysis market, focused on outcomes and patient satisfaction over the volume of services provided.

: There's a switch towards value-based care models in the kidney dialysis market, focused on outcomes and patient satisfaction over the volume of services provided. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) : AI-powered solutions are being highly used for predictive analytics, treatment optimization, and remote monitoring, enhancing efficiency and patient outcomes in dialysis management.

: AI-powered solutions are being highly used for predictive analytics, treatment optimization, and remote monitoring, enhancing efficiency and patient outcomes in dialysis management. Rise of Home Hemodialysis : Home hemodialysis is gaining traction as technological development makes home-based treatments more convenient and effective, providing greater flexibility & quality of life for patients.

: Home hemodialysis is gaining traction as technological development makes home-based treatments more convenient and effective, providing greater flexibility & quality of life for patients. Telehealth Expansion: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth in kidney dialysis, with better use of virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and digital platforms for patient education and support.

Kidney Dialysis Market: Competitive Landscape

In the global kidney dialysis market, key players use strategies like product innovation, collaborations, & mergers to enhance market presence. Further, technological developments focus on patient care, & expansion into emerging markets contribute to intense competition in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market include Nipro Corp, DaVita Inc, Nikkiso Co., Cantel Medical, Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Nipro Corp.

DaVita Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Diaverum Deutschland

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Medtronic Plc

Fresenius Medical Care

Braun Melsungen AG

Angiodynamics

Nikkiso Co.

Cantel Medical

Other Key Players

Kidney Dialysis Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 83.4 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 143.8 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 6.2 % Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 39.4% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America showcased its dominance in the kidney dialysis market in 2023, commanding a leading revenue share of 39.4%, which is attributed to the region's integration of major industry players, significant government investments in advanced medical devices, & a favorable compensative landscape. Also, the rising occurrence of kidney failures & chronic kidney diseases (CKD) drives the need for dialysis services. In addition, growth in healthcare expenditures, government initiatives, & strong disposable income levels contribute significantly to North America's constant market growth.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

Dialysis centers & hospitals played a major role in the global revenue of the kidney dialysis market in 2023, claiming a significant share, which is driven by the expanding End-Stage Renal Disease & Chronic Kidney Disease patient population, increase in healthcare expenditures, & favorable reimbursement schemes from hospitals & renal institutions for kidney treatments. In addition, the homecare sector is also expected to experience rapid growth in the forecast period.

Kidney Dialysis Market Segmentation

By Product

Hemodialysis Equipment

Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment

Others

By Application

Hemodialysis Nocturnal Hemodialysis Short Daily Hemodialysis Conventional Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis



By End User

Home Care

Dialysis Centers & Hospitals

Others

Global Kidney Dialysis Market: Driver

Technological Advancements : Constant innovation in dialysis technology, like portable and wearable devices, improves patient comfort and treatment effectiveness.

: Constant innovation in dialysis technology, like portable and wearable devices, improves patient comfort and treatment effectiveness. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) : The rise in the incidence of CKD globally, driven by factors like aging populations & lifestyle-related diseases, drives the demand for dialysis services.

: The rise in the incidence of CKD globally, driven by factors like aging populations & lifestyle-related diseases, drives the demand for dialysis services. Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure : Growth in healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development, mainly in emerging markets, enhances access to dialysis treatment for a larger patient population.

: Growth in healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development, mainly in emerging markets, enhances access to dialysis treatment for a larger patient population. Growing Awareness and Education: Growing awareness campaigns about kidney diseases and the importance of early detection & treatment contribute to higher diagnosis rates and rise in demand for dialysis services.

Global Kidney Dialysis Market: Restraints

High Treatment Costs : The high financial burden associated with kidney dialysis, like equipment, medications, and ongoing care, can limit access to treatment for some patients & strain healthcare budgets.

: The high financial burden associated with kidney dialysis, like equipment, medications, and ongoing care, can limit access to treatment for some patients & strain healthcare budgets. Limited Reimbursement Policies : Limited or inconsistent payment policies for dialysis treatments in certain regions may restrict patient access to care & create financial challenges for healthcare providers.

: Limited or inconsistent payment policies for dialysis treatments in certain regions may restrict patient access to care & create financial challenges for healthcare providers. Complications and Side Effects : Despite developments in technology, kidney dialysis can still cause complications like infections, vascular access issues, and electrolyte imbalances, which may restrict patients from undergoing treatment.

: Despite developments in technology, kidney dialysis can still cause complications like infections, vascular access issues, and electrolyte imbalances, which may restrict patients from undergoing treatment. Organ Shortage and Transplantation Challenges: The shortage of donor organs for kidney transplantation and the complexities associated with transplantation procedures can be a long period to patients' reliance on dialysis and limit treatment options.

Global Kidney Dialysis Market: Opportunities

Remote Monitoring and Telehealth : The integration of telemedicine & remote monitoring technologies provides opportunities to improve patient care, reduce hospital visits, and enhance treatment adherence in the kidney dialysis market.

: The integration of telemedicine & remote monitoring technologies provides opportunities to improve patient care, reduce hospital visits, and enhance treatment adherence in the kidney dialysis market. Home Dialysis Solutions : With the development of home dialysis equipment & patient education, there's a rise in opportunity for expansion in the home dialysis segment, providing greater convenience & flexibility for patients.

: With the development of home dialysis equipment & patient education, there's a rise in opportunity for expansion in the home dialysis segment, providing greater convenience & flexibility for patients. Personalized Medicine Approaches : Customizing dialysis treatments based on individual patient requirements and characteristics opens up opportunities for better medicine approaches, potentially enhancing outcomes and reducing complications.

: Customizing dialysis treatments based on individual patient requirements and characteristics opens up opportunities for better medicine approaches, potentially enhancing outcomes and reducing complications. Emerging Markets Growth: Expansion into emerging markets with underserved populations provides significant opportunities for market growth, driven by a rise in healthcare spending, rising awareness of kidney diseases, and enhancing access to dialysis services.

Recent Developments in the Kidney Dialysis Market

October 2023: Quanta Dialysis Technologies revealed real-world evidence from its Home Run study at ASN Kidney Week 2023, providing clinical data on the Quanta Dialysis System for Home Hemodialysis.

Quanta Dialysis Technologies revealed real-world evidence from its Home Run study at ASN Kidney Week 2023, providing clinical data on the Quanta Dialysis System for Home Hemodialysis. May 2023: UCL's Institute for Liver & Digestive Health researchers observed that the DIALIVE device is safe, leading to significant symptom & organ function enhancement in more acute-on-chronic liver failure patients than standard care.

UCL's Institute for Liver & Digestive Health researchers observed that the DIALIVE device is safe, leading to significant symptom & organ function enhancement in more acute-on-chronic liver failure patients than standard care. April 2023: Medtronic plc & DaVita Inc. together launched Mozarc Medical; an independent company dedicated to revolutionizing kidney health through patient-centered technology solutions & improving global access to care.

Medtronic plc & DaVita Inc. together launched Mozarc Medical; an independent company dedicated to revolutionizing kidney health through patient-centered technology solutions & improving global access to care. February 2023: The National Kidney Foundation's Innovation Fund announced that it is investing in Relavo, a female-founded company dedicated to improving PeritoneX technology for safer home dialysis, addressing the underutilization of peritoneal dialysis.

