DVCon U.S. 2025 Announces Call for Extended Abstracts, Workshop & Tutorial Proposals

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announces its call for extended abstract, workshop, and tutorial proposals. The 37th annual DVCon U.S. will be held February 24-27, 2025, at the Doubletree Hotel in San Jose, California.



“Attending the Design and Verification Conference and Expo offers an opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in design and verification technologies, as well as gain insight into emerging standards and strategies for tackling current challenges,” stated Tom Fitzpatrick, DVCon U.S. 2025 General Chair. “The Technical Program Committee welcomes your proposals focused on practical experiences and innovative applications. Our commitment is to provide attendees with an exceptional technical program, fostering invaluable face-to-face connections among colleagues, a longstanding hallmark of DVCon.”

Extended Abstract Information

The call for extended abstracts solicits papers and corresponding presentations that are highly technical and reflect real-life experiences and emerging trends in a variety of domains. Submissions are encouraged, but not restricted to, the following topic areas: Verification and Validation; Safety-Critical Design and Verification; Machine Learning and Big Data; Design and Verification Reuse and Automation; Mixed-Signal Design and Verification; and Low-Power Design and Verification.

Submissions may incorporate the use of EDA tools; FPGA-based designs; the use of specialized design and verification languages; assertions in SVA or PSL; the use of general purpose and scripting languages; applications of the Accellera Portable Stimulus Standard; applications of design patterns or other innovative language techniques; the use of AMS languages; and IoT applications. Extended abstracts should be a minimum of 600 and no more than 1200 words.

More information and guidelines can be found here.

As in the past, attendees will vote for the Stuart Sutherland Best Paper and Best Poster awards to be presented toward the end of the conference.

Sponsored Short Workshop and Tutorial Information

Short workshops are sponsored 90-minute sessions available to all attendees registered for the full conference program. The workshops will be held on both Monday and Thursday during the conference. Presenters of short workshops can choose between a hands-on or lecture format.

The three-hour DVCon U.S. technical tutorials are available to all attendees and are included in full conference registration. The Committee is seeking sponsored tutorial topics that are current, have a high-level of interest and offer strong continuing educational content.

Suggested topics for both workshops and tutorials include: SystemVerilog for verification and/or design; SystemC/C/C++ design and/or verification of systems; SoC and software-driven verification; Assertion-based verification, SystemVerilog assertions, PSL, etc.; Coverage-driven verification; High-level synthesis; Low-power design and verification techniques; Secure/encrypted IP-based SoC design methods; Debug for design and verification; Mixed-signal modeling and verification; Transaction level modeling (TLM), ESL design, and IP integration (IP-XACT); Functional Safety; Security; Embedded software verification; Hardware/software co-development; Verification productivity methods; Formal methodology and static analysis; Emulation; Post SI debug; FPGA prototyping; Moving from proprietary solutions to standards-based design and verification; Portable Stimulus; Application-specific design verification challenges and techniques; Machine learning applications for verification and design; and Open source hardware/software/architecture.

Proposals should be an abstract of the workshop or tutorial, two to five paragraphs and no more than 1,000 words. For more information, including pricing, visit here.

Submission Deadline

The submission site for all proposals opens July 15. The deadline to submit extended abstracts, tutorial and workshop proposals is September 9, 2024.

For inspiration and to view proceedings from past conferences, visit the archives site.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on X or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.