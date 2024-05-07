Diversified Search Group Ranked as a Top 10 Executive Search Firm in America by Forbes for the 7th Consecutive Year

Philadelphia, PA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group has again been listed as Top 10 firm on Forbes list of America’s Best executive recruiting firms 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Ranking eighth out of 150 firms nationwide, Diversified Search Group also celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary this year. Over the past five decades it has evolved into the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm globally.

"This tremendous recognition from Forbes amplifies this exciting time in our firm’s history as we celebrate 50 years of enabling business growth through visionary leadership," says Diversified Search Group Founder and Chair Judith M. von Seldeneck. "Our success is achieved when our clients succeed, and we are thankful for their endorsement of our commitment to helping them meet and exceed their business objectives. It signifies the trust our team has cultivated for decades as the go-to advisor identifying and empowering top-tier leaders."

“Securing a Top 10 position on Forbes list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms is an honor that recognizes the critical role our team plays in shaping and addressing the pressing leadership needs our clients face. As we reflect on our remarkable journey, it’s moments like these that reaffirm our team’s dedication to driving innovation, growth and impactful change through leadership." says Diversified Search Group CEO Aileen K. Alexander. “In an ever-evolving environment of new challenges and possibilities, from disruptive market shifts to emerging technologies, we are well positioned to continue serving as expert advisors and catalysts for success across industries.”

For five decades, Diversified Search has specialized in identifying and recruiting executives to top leadership and board positions spanning diverse industries. The awards list was announced on April 30, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

The Forbes award ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. In total, more than 36,800 external recruiters and 16,000 HR-managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year’s survey. Diversified Search Group was recognized for its work with executive search. This category encompasses recruiting firms that place managers in permanent positions with an annual gross income of more than $100,000

See the full list of Forbes America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms here.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the Nation’s Top Retained Executive Search Firms, DSG is an industry leader in transformational leadership advisory for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world. Diversified Search Group acquisitions include BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, Alta Associates, EWF and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.