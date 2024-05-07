Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Global Market Forecast at $2.64 Billion by 2028, Dominated by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Merck & Co, and Bayer

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.75 billion in 2023 to $1.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The expansion observed in the historical period can be attributed to advances in chemotherapy, positive outcomes from clinical trials, limitations in liver transplantation, an increase in cancer cases, and the expanded access to therapies.



The unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to changes in healthcare policies, the implementation of patient stratification strategies, the utilization of real-world evidence, increased patient advocacy and awareness, and economic dynamics. Prominent trends expected during the forecast period include the prominence of precision medicine and biomarkers, the integration of real-world evidence and data, the adoption of multidisciplinary approaches, the expansion of global clinical trials and collaborations, and a shift towards patient-centric care.





The rise in the prevalence of liver cancer is poised to propel the growth of the market for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Globally, a significant number of lives, approximately 830,200, were lost to liver cancer in 2020, and projections indicate an anticipated 55.0% increase in new cases annually, with around 1.4 million new cases expected between 2020 and 2040. Furthermore, an estimated 1.3 million people are projected to succumb to liver cancer in 2040, representing a 56.4% increase compared to 2020. Thus, the escalating prevalence of liver cancer is a driving force behind the expansion of the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market.



The growth in healthcare expenditure is anticipated to drive the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market forward. For example, in 2021, health spending experienced an average increase of approximately 6%, while a report by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in May 2022 revealed an overall 23% surge in healthcare spending in the same year. The growing healthcare expenditure is expected to be a significant driver in the expansion of the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market.



The upward trend in beer consumption is anticipated to fuel the growth of the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market. The Global Beer Consumption Report for 2021, released by Kirin Holdings Company Limited, reported a global consumption of about 185.60 million kiloliters of beer in 2021, reflecting a 4.0% increase from the previous year. The growing consumption of beer is thus contributing to the expansion of the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market.



Innovations in products emerge as a notable trend gaining traction in the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market. Major companies operating in this market are actively pursuing the development of innovative products to maintain their market positions. For instance, AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in the UK, introduced Imjudo (tremelimumab) in combination with Imfinzi for unresectable liver cancer. This treatment, known as the STRIDE regimen, involves a single dose of anti-CTLA-4 antibody Imjudo 300mg combined with anti-PD-L1 antibody Imfinzi 1500 mg every four weeks. Patients receiving this combination showed a 22% lower chance of mortality compared to those receiving sorafenib.



Major players in the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market are focusing on the development of combination therapies to address the complexities of this condition. For example, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in Japan, launched Opdivo (nivolumab) Intravenous Infusion in combination with Yervoy in March 2023. Opdivo, a human anti-human PD-1 monoclonal antibody, works by blocking the interaction between PD-1 on T cells and its ligands on cancer cells, thereby enhancing T cells' ability to recognize and eliminate cancer cells more effectively. This development reflects the commitment of major companies to provide effective therapeutic options for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma conditions.



North America was the largest region in the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market in 2023. The regions covered in the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Primary; Secondary; Benign Liver Growth

2) By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy; Molecularly Targeted Therapy; Immunotherapy; Other Treatments

3) By End-Users: Hospitals; Specialty Clinics; Cancer Centers



Key Companies Mentioned: Pfizer Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Private Limited; F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Merck & Co Inc.; Bayer AG



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers-Squibb Company

Astrazeneca PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Ipsen S.A.

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Exelixis Inc.

BeiGene Ltd.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Sirtex Medical Limited

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Genentech Inc.

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Pharmicell Co. Ltd.

Pharmaxis Ltd.

Delcath Systems Inc.

Yiviva Inc.

Celsion Corporation

Mendus AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6wy25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment