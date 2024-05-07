Online Travel Booking Platforms Market Analysis 2018-2033 and Forecast 2024-2033 by Type, Service, Application and Region - Booking Holdings and Expedia Dominating the Competition

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel Booking Platform Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online travel booking platform market has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $511.28 billion in 2023 to $576.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The expansion witnessed during the historical period can be credited to the rise in internet usage and smartphone penetration rates, the expanding travel industry, increasing demand and desire for travel, the availability of various travel media options, and the convenience of easy booking facilities.



The online travel booking platform market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $862.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The projected growth in the upcoming period is expected to be driven by the increasing consolidation of online travel agencies, growing demand for customized multigenerational travel experiences, the expanding penetration of smartphones alongside the availability of numerous travel applications, and heightened competition from offline travel agencies.

Key trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass the development of novel business models and revenue streams, the adoption of sustainable travel practices and eco-friendly initiatives, the integration of blockchain technology to bolster security measures, and the escalating demand for personalized multigenerational travel experiences.



The anticipated surge in internet usage and smartphone adoption is poised to drive growth within the online travel booking platform market. For example, in 2022, a report by Canada's National Statistical Agency revealed that approximately 85% of Canadians utilized smartphones for internet access, with notable increases among specific age groups, indicating a significant market potential for online travel booking platforms.



Major players in the online travel booking platform sector are prioritizing technological innovations such as lodging AI and machine learning (ML) to meet evolving consumer demands. In August 2023, Sabre Corporation, a prominent US-based travel management company, introduced lodging AI, aimed at improving hotel attachment rates for travel agencies and providing travelers with tailored accommodation choices based on their preferences and behaviors.



In December 2023, TBO Tek Limited, an Indian travel service company, executed the acquisition of Jumbo Tours Group for an undisclosed sum. This strategic move signifies TBO Tek Limited's ambition to expand its global presence and access premium content from key destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, and North Africa. Jumbo Tours Group, headquartered in Spain, offers travel services and operates an online booking platform, augmenting TBO Tek Limited's offerings and market reach.



North America was the largest region in the online travel booking platform market in 2023. The regions covered in the online travel booking platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the online travel booking platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Packages Types; Direct Type

2) By Service Type: Vacation Packages; Accommodation Booking; Transportation Booking; Other Service Types

3) By Application: Desktop or Laptop; Mobile or Tablet



Key Companies Mentioned: Booking Holdings Inc.; Expedia Inc.; Airbnb Inc.; Anywhere Inc.; Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte. Ltd.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $576.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $862.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6%

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Inc.

Airbnb Inc.

Anywhere Inc.

Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte. Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

Corporate Travel Management Ltd.

Hopper Inc.

Fareportal Inc.

Lastminute.com NV

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Happyeasygo India Private Limited

BlueStar Air Travel Services Pvt. Ltd.

Yatra Online Inc.

Thomas Cook Group plc

2FN Travel Inc.

Dcsplus.net

Tavisca Solutions Private Limited

GTi Travel Group

OTRAMS

DirectVision SRL

Airtkt.Com Inc.

Lemax GmbH

Apricot Tours

CorporateFlights.com

Fares Daddy Private Limited

HolidayPasal.com

SutiTravel

eDreams International Network S.L.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18b4ih

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment