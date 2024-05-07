Correction: NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2024

Company announcement no. 5 – 24
7 May 2024
NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2024
The interim report for Q1 2024 is enclosed.
In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2024, a conference call will be hosted on 8 May 2024 at 10:00 AM CEST.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations and press:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Attachments
NTG Interim Report Q1 2024
