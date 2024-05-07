Global $15.4 Billion Macular Degeneration Treatment Market, 2032: Modern Dietary Routines and Sedentary Lifestyles Driving the Incidence of Macular Degeneration

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Report by Type, Stage of Disease, Route of Administration, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global macular degeneration treatment market has exhibited significant development with a market valuation of US$ 9.4 billion in 2023. Prospects for this sector indicate an anticipated enlargement to US$ 15.4 billion by 2032, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.64% over the forecast period from 2023-2032. Given the enhancing focus on eye health and innovative treatment modalities, the market is set to confront a transformative phase in the coming years.



Primary market propulsion is attributed to the rising prevalence of age-associated macular degeneration and the increase in obesity rates worldwide. Modern dietary routines and sedentary lifestyles are augmenting the incidence of macular degeneration, while excessive screen exposure due to reliance on digital devices poses additional risks. Groundbreaking advancements, such as the development of retinal gene therapies, are injecting novel dynamism into the treatment paradigm.

In addition, the healthcare infrastructure's robust improvements coupled with intensive research and development initiatives for new drug formulations are significantly contributing to the market's growth trajectory. Government-led health initiatives are further reinforcing this expansion, underlining the sector's potential for widespread impact on public health.





Segmental Analysis and Regional Insights



The report segments the macular degeneration treatment market into various categories including type, stage of disease, route of administration, and end user, offering granular analysis for targeted interventions. Geographically, the research sheds light on regional market dynamics, focusing on territories such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, thus providing a comprehensive perspective of the global landscape.



Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook



A focused view on the competitive scenario foregrounds prominent industry players that are innovating and shaping the market's future. Companies featured include:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Iveric Bio Inc.

Novartis AG

Panoptica

Pfizer Inc.

Phio Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regenxbio Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/js9byc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment