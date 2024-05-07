Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market 2024-2033: Leading Players are Surgery Partners, HCA Healthcare, Terveystalo Healthcare, Aspen Healthcare, and AmSurg Corp

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Health Care Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ambulatory health care services market has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $3.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth observed during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including shifts in demographics, changes in healthcare policies, evolving consumer preferences, efforts to contain costs in the healthcare sector, and the adoption of collaborative care models. These factors have collectively influenced the development and expansion of ambulatory healthcare services.



The ambulatory health care services market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to various factors, including the transition to value-based care models, the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare practices, the expansion of telehealth services, a focus on patient empowerment, and the adoption of population health management strategies. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass the promotion of patient-centric care, the utilization of data analytics and health information technology, the continued emphasis on value-based care approaches, the growth of outpatient procedures, the proliferation of remote monitoring and wearable devices, and the evolution toward patient-centric care delivery models.



The burgeoning prevalence of both communicable and non-communicable diseases on a global scale stands as a catalyst poised to drive the expansion of the ambulatory healthcare service market. For instance, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that non-communicable diseases account for 74% of global deaths, amounting to 41 million fatalities annually. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), communicable diseases such as Hepatitis B affect a substantial number, afflicting approximately 296 million individuals, resulting in over 820,000 deaths yearly. Hence, the increasing prevalence of both communicable and non-communicable diseases serves as a primary driver propelling the growth trajectory of the ambulatory healthcare service market.



The upward trajectory of the aging population is anticipated to act as a significant driver for the expansion of ambulatory healthcare services. As projected by the World Health Organization, by the year 2030, approximately one out of every six individuals globally will be 60 years or older. This demographic shift indicates an increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion individuals aged 60 and over. By 2050, this segment is estimated to double, reaching 2.1 billion globally. This demographic shift towards an older population significantly propels the demand for ambulatory healthcare services to cater to their unique healthcare needs, thereby driving market growth.



Technological advancements emerge as a crucial trend shaping the landscape of ambulatory healthcare services. Key industry players are introducing cutting-edge ambulatory solutions to fortify their market position. For instance, Careport, a US-based health management company, introduced CarePort ambulatory - a sophisticated care coordination solution tailored for ambulatory providers. This innovative solution facilitates seamless care coordination between ambulatory providers, patients, and home- and community-based organizations. It enhances collaboration with these organizations through an electronic referral process, ensuring holistic patient care across multiple healthcare settings. This technological integration in ambulatory services marks a crucial stride toward enhancing efficiency and patient-centric care, driving the market's evolution.



Major players in the ambulatory healthcare services market are concentrating on developing advanced solutions, particularly in streamlining patient care coordination through electronic referral processes. These processes involve the seamless and automated transfer of patient information and healthcare referrals among diverse healthcare entities. For example, in June 2021, CarePort, a leading US-based care coordination network, introduced CarePort Ambulatory. This innovative solution fosters collaboration between various ambulatory providers such as physician offices, outpatient departments, surgical centers, clinics, and urgent care facilities, along with home- and community-based organizations. CarePort Ambulatory aims to enhance insights into patient care journeys, crucial for optimizing care transitions, elevating patient outcomes, and improving care quality while reducing overall costs. Notably, this solution incorporates an electronic referral process, enabling providers to seamlessly connect patients with diverse services. By integrating real-time information from over 1,000 CarePort customer hospitals, it ensures efficient monitoring of patient discharges, transfers, and readmissions, fostering enhanced care coordination.



In May 2021, Terveystalo, a renowned Finland-based private healthcare company, successfully acquired Helsinki Hospital, reinforcing its growth strategy and resources. This strategic acquisition is poised to bolster Terveystalo's healthcare offerings by constructing treatment pathways focused on holistic health improvement. The synergy between Terveystalo and Helsinki Hospital is anticipated to enhance patient care by providing expert multidisciplinary services, thereby elevating accessibility and enriching the overall customer experience. Helsinki Hospital, a prominent Finland-based provider specializing in delivering advanced healthcare and ambulatory services, aligns with Terveystalo's vision of expanding and enhancing comprehensive healthcare solutions.



North America was the largest region in the ambulatory healthcare services market in 2023. The regions covered in the ambulatory health care services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the ambulatory health care services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

By Type: Primary Care Offices; Emergency Departments; Surgical Specialty; Diagnosis; Observation; Consultation; Treatment; Intervention; Rehabilitation Services; Medical Specialty

By Application: Orthopedics; Ophthalmology; Gastroenterology; Plastic Surgery; Pain Management; Spinal Injections; Other Applications



Key Companies Featured: Surgery Partners Inc.; HCA Healthcare; Terveystalo Healthcare Oy; Aspen Healthcare Limited; AmSurg Corp.



