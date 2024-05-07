Global Exosome Research Market Outlook 2024-2028: Escalating Interest in Exosome-based Therapeutics

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Exosome Research Market by Product & Service (Kits, Reagents (Antibodies, Isolation Purification), Instruments), Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases), Application (Biomarkers, Vaccines), Manufacturing Services (Stem cell) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global exosome research market is projected to reach USD 356 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 169 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and cardiovascular conditions, which has driven the demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Exosomes, with their potential as biomarkers and therapeutic delivery vehicles, are positioned to address this demand.







The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share by product & services in 2022



In 2022, the platform segment accounted for the largest share of product & service in the global exosome research market. The factors like kits and reagents provide researchers with ready-to-use solutions, simplifying the complex processes involved in exosome research is impending growth of the segment. The convenience and user-friendly nature of these kits contribute to their widespread adoption, especially among researchers who may not have extensive expertise in exosome isolation and analysis.



North America to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028



North America dominated the global exosome research market in 2022. Government agencies in North America, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States, allocate significant funding to biomedical research. This funding supports a wide range of projects, including those related to exosome research. Government support provides a critical financial boost to researchers and institutions, fostering innovation and advancement in the field. These factors are contributing to the growth of the North American exosome research market.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the exosome research market by product & service (reagents & kits (antibodies, isolation purification, quantitation kits & reagents, and other kits & reagents) instruments, service), by indication (cancer indication (lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, other cancers), neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and other indications), by application (biomarkers, vaccine development, tissue regeneration, and other applications), by manufacturing services (stem cell-derived exosome manufacturing services, dendritic cell-derived exosome manufacturing services, and other manufacturing services) by end user (academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, and hospitals & clinical laboratories).

The report's scope encompasses detailed information regarding major influencing factors such as drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the growth of the exosome research market. A comprehensive analysis of key industry players has been conducted to offer insights into their business overview, products, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. The report also covers recent developments, including new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, in the exosome research market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $169 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $356 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical Industry to Support Market Growth

Stem Cell-Derived Exosome Manufacturing Services to Hold Largest Market Share Till 2028

Biomarkers Accounted for Largest Share of Application Segment in 2022

Lung Cancer Segment Continues to Dominate Market in 2028

North America and Europe Markets to Show Higher Growth

Academic & Research Institutes to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Investment in Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Research Rising Cancer Prevalence Increasing Interest in Exosome-based Procedures

Restraints Technical Complexity of Exosome Isolation and Technological Limitations Regulatory Uncertainty in Exosome Research

Opportunities Rising Investments in Emerging Countries for Exosome Research Growing Interest in Exosome-based Therapeutics Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Challenges Lack of Gold Standard Protocols for Exosome Development and Production Limited Understanding of Cargo Loading



Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Bio-Techne (US)

System Biosciences, LLC (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

NX Pharmagen (US)

NanoSomiX (US)

Miltenyi Biotech (Germany)

Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada)

AMSBio (UK)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (US)

Anjarium Biosciences AG (UK)

Ciloa (France)

InnovaPrep LLC (US)

Creative Medical Technologies Holdings, Inc. (US)

ILIAS Biologics, Inc. (South Korea)

Unchained Labs (US)

Rion, Inc. (US)

Cell Guidance System, LLC (UK)

INOVIQ (Australia)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Exopharm (Australia)

Everzom (France)

RoosterBio, Inc. (US)

Creative Biolabs (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okahmx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment