UK entertainment vet Warren Askew joins Fandomodo Films as Partner and Co-CEO

Los Angeles, CA , May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fandomodo Films announced today the addition of Warren Askew who will become Partner and share the title of Co-CEO with current CEO, Anthony Kaan.



Askew is one of the leading executives in the British entertainment industry. In addition to producing film, television, and music video content, he has had a long career of fostering talent and managing Brit Award- and Grammy Award-winning artists for over two decades through his London-based management firm, Total Artists Management. Clients have included Natasha Bedingfield, Estelle, and Daniel Bedingfield.



“Fandomodo is producing the kind of films and television that the culture is hungry for,” said Warren Askew, Partner and Co-CEO at Fandomodo Films. “I’m thrilled to join forces with Anthony to help accelerate storytelling from the world-class artists, writers and directors we’ve assembled.”







Prior to joining Fandomodo Askew developed a number of television properties with Deviants Media founder Ivan Dudynsky as well as several films with director Sheridan De Myers and UK-based shingles Total Films and Running Films. Both relationships will continue to expand with Fandomodo. Askew will be based in Los Angeles.



“Having Warren’s expertise and wealth of relationships will help us grow and continue to break down barriers for genre-bending visionary filmmakers and artists” said Anthony Kaan. “I couldn’t be more excited to have a partner that will be a force multiplier for the kind of films and stories we want to tell.”



For more information contact owen@thoughtgangmedia.com



About Fandomodo



Fandomodo is a boutique film & television development, production and financing company. Launched in 2017 as a BIPOC and LatinX owned/operated studio, it is focused on telling genre-bending and thought-provoking stories that haven’t been told, from those who’ve rarely been given the chance to do so. Recently announced projects from Fandomodo include Taonga, a film from indigenous filmmaker Shane Rangi, a film trilogy from its Supernatural University franchise, and the Untitled Calypso Project with Producer/Actor Carolyn Michelle Smith (The Chi, Russian Doll). More info at fandomodo.com .



