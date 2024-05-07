Orkuveita Reykjavíkur - Green Bond Auction May 14th

Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) is holding a bond auction on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024. Bonds in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB will be offered for sale.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 24,262 million have been issued in the class.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 31,736 million have been issued in the class.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.

Bids must be submitted to the email address utbod@fossar.is before UTC 17:00 on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024. Transactions will be settled on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024.

Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, tel: +354 522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossar.is