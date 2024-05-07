[Latest] Global Hair Styling Tools Market Size/Share Worth USD 25.7 Billion by 2033 at a 4.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Hair Styling Tools Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers & Rollers, Hair Straighteners, Hair Styling Brushes & Combs, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hair Styling Tools Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 10.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 25.7 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Hair Styling Tools Market: Overview

Hair styling tools are devices used to manipulate and style hair according to desired hairstyles. These tools include implements such as hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, brushes, combs, and accessories like clips and pins. They aid in achieving different looks, from straightening or curling to adding volume or texture to the hair.

Global trends in the hair styling tools market include the rising demand for multifunctional and innovative devices that offer convenience and efficiency. There’s a growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness, driving the development of energy-efficient and recyclable products.

Additionally, the increasing popularity of smart and connected devices enables personalized styling experiences and remote-control capabilities. Moreover, the influence of social media and beauty influencers drives trends toward unique hairstyles and experimental looks, fueling demand for versatile styling tools.

Furthermore, the rise of salon-quality products for home use caters to consumers seeking professional results without salon visits, contributing to market growth. Lastly, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated trends such as DIY hair care and grooming, further boosting the demand for at-home styling tools that offer salon-like results.

By type, hair dryer segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Hair dryer trends include increased adoption of advanced technologies such as ionic, ceramic, and infrared for faster drying and reduced heat damage.

Compact, lightweight designs catering to travel needs are popular, along with features like adjustable heat and speed settings, ergonomic handles, and quieter operation for enhanced user experience.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. In supermarkets and hypermarkets, the hair styling tools market is driven by trends such as increased consumer awareness of hair care, rising demand for convenience and value-added services, availability of a wide range of products under one roof, promotional activities and discounts, and the influence of social media and beauty trends, which prompt impulse purchases and experimentation with new styling tools.

In the Asia-Pacific region, key trends driving the hair styling tools market include rising beauty consciousness, the influence of social media and beauty influencers, the adoption of innovative styling techniques, an increasing number of salons and beauty parlors, and demand for compact and travel-friendly styling tools due to frequent travel and limited storage space.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 25.7 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 10.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed hair styling tools market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this hair styling tools industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Hair Styling Tools Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Hair Styling Tools market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Hair Styling Tools market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Asia-Pacific region propels the hair styling tools market through several factors. The region’s large and diverse population, including countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, fosters a robust demand for personal grooming products, including hair styling tools. Rising disposable incomes and changing beauty trends fuel the market further, with consumers increasingly investing in hair care and styling products to achieve desired looks.

Additionally, the influence of social media and beauty influencers amplifies the demand for innovative styling tools and techniques. Moreover, the growing number of salons, spas, and beauty parlours across the region drives the commercial demand for professional-grade styling tools.

Manufacturers often tailor products to meet specific regional preferences, offering a wide range of options suited to various hair types and styling needs. Overall, the dynamic consumer landscape, coupled with evolving beauty standards, makes the Asia-Pacific region a significant driver of the hair styling tools market.

Hair Styling Tools Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers & Rollers, Hair Straighteners, Hair Styling Brushes & Combs, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Hair Styling Tools Market:

Conair Corporation

Dyson Ltd.

Philips

Panasonic Corporation

Good Hair Day

Revlon Inc.

Helen of Troy Limited

BaBylissPRO

T3 Micro Inc.

Remington Products Company

Sultra Corporation

Hot Tools

Farouk Systems Inc.

L’Oréal S.A.

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Andis Company

Bed Head Styling

Revlon Professional

Cloud Nine

FHI Heat

Others

L’Oréal Groupe unveiled AirLight Pro, developed in collaboration with Zuvi, a startup by drone engineers and scientists. This hair care innovation utilizes infrared-light technology and wind to enhance hair health, resulting in smoother, hydrated hair, faster drying, and up to 31% lower energy consumption, catering to various hair types.

The Hair Styling Tools Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Hair Dryers

Hair Curlers & Rollers

Hair Straighteners

Hair Styling Brushes & Combs

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others

By Application

Household

Commercial

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

