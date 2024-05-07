Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 7, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the Company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
The transactions concern grants of restricted stock units as part of the remuneration of the Board of Directors as adopted at the ordinary general meeting on April 16, 2024. Restricted stock units equivalent to the value of 50% of the annual cash fee for members of the Board of Directors are granted, and the number of restricted stock units has now been calculated based on an average of the closing price of the Company's shares over a period of 15 trading days after the annual general meeting. The acquisition of restricted stock units is conditional upon the recipient not having passed away prior to the expiry of the vesting period, a minimum of three years from the grant date.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Luc Debruyne
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chair of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|2,966
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
2,966
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anders Gersel Pedersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Deputy Chair of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|1,779
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
1,779
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Frank Verwiel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
988
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anne Louise Eberhard
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
988
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Heidi Hunter
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
988
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Johan van Hoof
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
988
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Montse Montaner
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
988
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thomas Alex Bennekov
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S (employee-elected)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
988
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anja Gjøl
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S (employee-elected)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
988
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Karen Merete Jensen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S (employee-elected)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
988
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Linette Munksgaard Andersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S (employee-elected)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
988
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
