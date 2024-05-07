Trademark Events Wins Bronze in Eventex 2024 Conference Category for Production of Appian World 

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trademark , a leading full-service, global corporate marketing and experience agency, proudly announces that it has been named a Bronze winner in the Eventex 2024 Conference category for its production of Appian World. Appian, a global leader in low-code application platforms since 2021, produces multiple shows a year. Trademark produces highly creative, impactful, and valuable corporate events for companies around the globe.

Elle Chan, co-founder and CEO of Trademark, commented: “Our collaborative and creative relationship with Appian is at the heart of our effort to push boundaries, create new experiences, and reach audiences across all of their events. We strive to form productive, long-term partnerships with the companies and the people we work with, which is why more than 95% of our clients use us again and again. We cherish these relationships and believe this level of partnership is essential to creating awe-inspiring events like Appian World 2023! We couldn’t be more honored to be recognized by Eventex with Appian in the Conference category of the 2024 Eventex Awards.”

Appian’s three-day conference united 1,400 business process automation pros with Appian executives, developers, and peers. The event hosted 25 partners in an interactive partner expo, offered two days of general sessions, and 48 breakouts in seven rooms. Attendee engagement included a live hackathon, multiple receptions, and three silent disco sessions whereby attendees could participate in different experiences, a puppy tumble, and a stunning event at San Diego’s Rady Shell with food, projection mapping, and fireworks.

“Corporate events are not just opportunities to gather and share information, they’re opportunities for companies to build relationships with their customers, employees, and partners through memorable experiences. We know how to tell stories and drive messages home with creative interactions, presentations, and experiences backed by flawless execution,” concluded Ms. Chan.

About Trademark Events

Trademark Event Productions, Inc. is a full-service, global event production company that has worked with important brands across technology, biotech, pharmaceutical, education, philanthropy, and financial services companies to imagine, define, produce, and execute award-winning corporate events since 1998. Based in San Francisco, CA, and New York, NY, Trademark combines technology, visual arts, event acumen, and creativity to produce immersive experiences that influence, educate, and inspire attendees in person, virtually, and hybrid environments. Borne of the film and entertainment industry, Trademark productions connect with and engage audiences with content and execution that strengthens brands, customer relationships, and revenue. To learn more, visit www.wearetrademark.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , X , or Instagram .

