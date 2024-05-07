Capital Southwest expands Executive Team with Key Promotions

DALLAS, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the promotion of Josh Weinstein to Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer and Chris Rehberger to Executive Vice President and Treasurer, effective immediately.



Bowen Diehl, Capital Southwest's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am very pleased to announce the well-deserved promotions of Josh and Chris. Josh has been a tremendous asset in building out our market presence as one of the leading lenders to the lower middle market. We look forward to expanding Josh’s role as we continue to grow our business and generate strong returns for our shareholders. Chris has been an instrumental part of our Finance team in building and managing a best-in-class balance sheet capitalization strategy, as well as managing all of our FP&A, valuations, and treasury operations. Both Josh and Chris will be valuable members of our senior management team and we are very excited to elevate their roles. We look forward to their contributions to continuing our strong track record of growth going forward."

Mr. Weinstein joined Capital Southwest in 2015 to support the buildout of the firm’s credit-focused investment activities, and he has been a member of the Investment Committee since 2017. He joined Capital Southwest from Whitehorse Capital, where he was a Principal responsible for all aspects of the investment process including sourcing, structuring, analyzing and monitoring middle market credits. Prior to Whitehorse, Mr. Weinstein held Analyst positions with Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics from Columbia University, an MBA degree from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mr. Rehberger joined Capital Southwest in 2015. Previously, he worked in corporate finance at American Capital where he was responsible for FP&A, corporate strategy, and debt capital markets activities. Chris earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce with a concentration in Finance from the McIntire School at the University of Virginia and an MBA degree from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $1.4 billion in investments at fair value as of December 31, 2023. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $35 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest, including, but not limited to, the statements about Capital Southwest's future performance and financial performance and financial condition, returns to Capital Southwest’s shareholders, and Capital Southwest’s track record in the future. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "expect" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; changes in the interest rate environment and its impact on our business and our portfolio companies; regulatory changes; tax treatment; our ability to operate our wholly owned subsidiary, Capital Southwest SBIC I, LP, as a small business investment company; an economic downturn and its impact on the ability of our portfolio companies to operate and the investment opportunities available to us; the impact of supply chain constraints and labor shortages on our portfolio companies; and the elevated levels of inflation and its impact on our portfolio companies and the industries in which we invests.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings, including the "Risk Factors" sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer

214-884-3829