Conifer Holdings Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for May 15, 2024

TROY, Mich., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company plans to release its first quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:



Webcast: CNFR Q1 2024 Financial Results Webcast

Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.



Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on April 1, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.ir.cnfrh.com.