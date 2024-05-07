A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results

Q3 FY 2024 Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.21



Repurchased 204,396 Common Shares for $5 Million

Expanded into Asia with the Previously Announced Acquisition of LPM Group Limited

Company Reaffirms Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Policy of $0.20 per share

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter results reflect the continued ability of our fully-integrated platform to deliver profitable results even in a difficult market environment,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts. “During the quarter, we faced a combination of softened demand, premium compression, and elevated gold and silver prices, which led our traditional buyers to become sellers and provided us with the opportunity to purchase their inventory. Despite the challenging environment, we delivered $0.21 per diluted share and generated $12.6 million in non-GAAP EBITDA, including one-time acquisition costs of $2.2 million. We also increased the Direct-to-Consumer number of new customers by 8% compared with our second quarter.

“We advanced the logistics automation initiatives at our A-Mark Global Logistics (AMGL) facility in Las Vegas which will support increased volume while lowering operational costs. We also continued to enhance value for our shareholders by repurchasing 204,396 shares of common stock during the quarter. Furthermore, we made significant strides in our M&A growth strategy with our expansion into Asia through the previously announced acquisition of LPM Group Limited (“LPM”). We are enthusiastic about the opportunities in the Asian market and continue to explore prospects to expand our geographic presence.

“Our commitment to generating stockholder value remains firm, and we are confident in A-Mark’s diversified and proven business model.”

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Gold ounces sold in the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 32% to 446,000 ounces from 659,000 ounces for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased 1% from 450,000 ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2023

Silver ounces sold in the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 30% to 25.7 million ounces from 36.9 million ounces for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased 3% from 26.6 million ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024, the number of secured loans decreased 30% to 675 from 963 as of March 31, 2023, and decreased 6% from 715 as of December 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024, secured loans receivable increased 19% to $115.6 million from $96.9 million as of March 31, 2023, and increased 9% from $106.6 million as of December 31, 2023

Direct-to-Consumer new customers for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 13% to 56,600 from 64,700 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and increased 8% from 52,500 for the three months ended December 31, 2023

Direct-to-Consumer active customers for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 15% to 126,000 from 147,400 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased 8% from 136,400 for the three months ended December 31, 2023

Direct-to-Consumer average order value for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $319, or 13% to $2,133 from $2,452 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased $85, or 4% from $2,218 for the three months ended December 31, 2023

JM Bullion’s average order value for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $249, or 11% to $2,003 from $2,252 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased $58, or 3% from $2,061 for the three months ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Selected Operating and Financial Metrics: Gold ounces sold (1) 446,000 659,000 Silver ounces sold (2) 25,722,000 36,906,000 Number of secured loans at period end (3) 675 963 Secured loans receivable at period end $ 115,645,000 $ 96,856,000 Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers (4) 56,600 64,700 Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers (5) 126,000 147,400 Direct-to-Consumer of total customers (6) 2,496,500 2,257,900 Direct-to-Consumer average number order value ("AOV") (7) $ 2,133 $ 2,452 JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value (8) $ 2,003 $ 2,252 CyberMetals number of new customers (9) 1,900 4,800 CyberMetals number of active customers (10) 1,900 1,500 CyberMetals number of total customers (11) 28,100 17,200 CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end (12) $ 6,800,000 $ 6,500,000 (1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts. (2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts. (3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period. (4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period. (9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform. (10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform. (11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform. (12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Selected Operating and Financial Metrics: Gold ounces sold (1) 446,000 450,000 Silver ounces sold (2) 25,722,000 26,575,000 Number of secured loans at period end (3) 675 715 Secured loans receivable at period end $ 115,645,000 $ 106,565,000 Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers (4) 56,600 52,500 Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers (5) 126,000 136,400 Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers (6) 2,496,500 2,439,900 Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV") (7) $ 2,133 $ 2,218 JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value (8) $ 2,003 $ 2,061 CyberMetals number of new customers (9) 1,900 1,400 CyberMetals number of active customers (10) 1,900 1,900 CyberMetals number of total customers (11) 28,100 26,200 CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end (12) $ 6,800,000 $ 6,500,000 (1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts. (2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts. (3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period. (4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period. (9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform. (10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform. (11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform. (12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.



Fiscal Nine Months 2024 Operational Highlights

Gold ounces sold in the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 25% to 1.4 million ounces from 1.9 million ounces for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

Silver ounces sold in the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 26% to 82.7 million ounces from 111.0 million ounces for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

Direct-to-Consumer new customers for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 40% to 148,200 from 244,900 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023, approximately 30% of the new customers were attributable to the acquired customer list of BGASC in October 2022

Direct-to-Consumer active customers for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 increased 8% to 368,800 from 342,500 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

Direct-to-Consumer average order value for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $141, or 6% to $2,253 from $2,394 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

JM Bullion’s average order value for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $123, or 6% to $2,093 from $2,216 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Selected Operating and Financial Metrics: Gold ounces sold (1) 1,391,000 1,853,000 Silver ounces sold (2) 82,675,000 110,960,000 Number of secured loans at period end (3) 675 963 Secured loans receivable at period end $ 115,645,000 $ 96,856,000 Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers (4) 148,200 244,900 Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers (5) 368,800 342,500 Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers (6) 2,496,500 2,257,900 Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV") (7) $ 2,253 $ 2,394 JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value (8) $ 2,093 $ 2,216 CyberMetals number of new customers (9) 5,700 11,300 CyberMetals number of active customers (10) 6,300 3,100 CyberMetals number of total customers (11) 28,100 17,200 CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end (12) $ 6,800,000 $ 6,500,000 (1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts. (2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts. (3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period. (4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. (8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period. (9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform. (10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform. (11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform. (12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 13% to $2.611 billion from $2.317 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and increased 26% from $2.079 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 54% to $34.8 million from $75.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and decreased 24% from $46.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023

Gross profit margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased to 1.33% of revenue, from 3.26% of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased from 2.21% of revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2023

Net income attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 86% to $5.0 million from $35.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased 64% from $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023

Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.21 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an 86% decrease compared to $1.46 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased 63% from $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2023

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and acquisition costs (“Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” or “Adjusted net income”), a non-GAAP financial performance measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 76% to $11.6 million from $49.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased 47% from $21.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), a non-GAAP liquidity measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 76% to $12.6 million from $52.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased 50% from $25.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

(in thousands, except Earnings per Share) Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics: Revenues $ 2,610,651 $ 2,317,150 Gross profit $ 34,838 $ 75,498 Depreciation and amortization expense $ (2,949 ) $ (3,340 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 5,013 $ 35,920 Earnings per Share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 1.46 Non-GAAP Measures (1): Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes $ 11,611 $ 49,151 EBITDA $ 12,614 $ 52,263 (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures on pages 21-23





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in thousands, except Earnings per Share) Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics: Revenues $ 2,610,651 $ 2,078,815 Gross profit $ 34,838 $ 46,041 Depreciation and amortization expense $ (2,949 ) $ (2,811 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 5,013 $ 13,766 Earnings per Share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.57 Non-GAAP Measures (1): Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes $ 11,611 $ 21,728 EBITDA $ 12,614 $ 25,096 (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures on pages 21-23



Fiscal Nine Months 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 increased 16% to $7.174 billion from $6.167 billion for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

Gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 40% to $130.3 million from $216.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

Gross profit margin for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased to 1.82% of revenue, from 3.50% of revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

Net income attributable to the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 67% to $37.6 million from $114.5 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.56 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, a 66% decrease compared to $4.64 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

Adjusted net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 62% to $60.1 million from $156.9 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023

EBITDA for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 decreased 58% to $68.2 million from $163.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

(in thousands, except Earnings per Share) Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics: Revenues $ 7,174,084 $ 6,167,206 Gross profit $ 130,284 $ 216,059 Depreciation and amortization expense $ (8,552 ) $ (9,784 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 37,606 $ 114,526 Earnings per Share: Basic $ 1.63 $ 4.89 Diluted $ 1.56 $ 4.64 Non-GAAP Measures (1): Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes $ 60,118 $ 156,896 EBITDA $ 68,158 $ 163,148 (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures on pages 21-23



Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Revenues increased 13% to $2.611 billion from $2.317 billion in the same year-ago quarter. Excluding an increase of $622.1 million of forward sales, our revenues decreased $328.6 million, or 20%, which was due to a decrease in gold and silver ounces sold, partially offset by higher average selling prices of gold and silver. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 13% and 23% of the consolidated revenue in the fiscal third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. JMB’s revenue represented 12% of the consolidated revenues for the fiscal third quarter of 2024 compared with 20% for the prior year fiscal third quarter.

Gross profit decreased 54% to $34.8 million (1.33% of revenue) from $75.5 million (3.26% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower gross profits earned from both the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 52% and 57% of the consolidated gross profit in the fiscal third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross profit contributed by JMB represented 45% of the consolidated gross profit in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 and 47% of the consolidated gross profit for the prior year fiscal third quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 4% to $22.9 million from $23.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The change was primarily due to a decrease in compensation expense (including performance-based accruals) of $2.2 million, a decrease in insurance costs of $0.9 million, and lower advertising costs of $0.4 million, partially offset by higher consulting and professional fees of $2.2 million and an increase in information technology costs of $0.2 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased 12% to $2.9 million from $3.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The change was primarily due to a $0.6 million decrease in JMB’s intangible asset amortization expense.

Interest income increased 10% to $6.7 million from $6.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in other finance product income of $0.1 million and an increase in interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment of $0.5 million.

Interest expense increased 7% to $9.9 million from $9.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $1.3 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility due to an increase in interest rates as well as increased borrowings and an increase of $0.9 million related to product financing arrangements, partially offset by a decrease of $1.4 million related to the AMCF Notes (including amortization of debt issuance costs) due to the repayment in December 2023.

Losses from equity method investments increased 194% to $0.2 million from $0.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to decreased earnings of our equity method investees.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $5.0 million or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $35.9 million or $1.46 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $11.6 million, a decrease of $37.5 million or 76% compared to $49.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease is principally due to lower net income before provision for income taxes.

EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $12.6 million, a decrease of $39.7 million or 76% compared to $52.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was principally due to lower net income.

Fiscal Nine Months 2024 Financial Summary

Revenues increased 16% to $7.174 billion from $6.167 billion in the same year-ago period. Excluding an increase of $1.514 billion of forward sales, our revenues decreased $506.9 million, or 11.0%, which was due to a decrease in gold and silver ounces sold, partially offset by higher average selling prices of gold and silver. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 14% and 23% of the consolidated revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. JMB’s revenue represented 13% of the consolidated revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 compared with 21% for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

Gross profit decreased 40% to $130.3 million (1.82% of revenue) from $216.1 million (3.50% of revenue) in the same year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower gross profits earned from both the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 47% and 56% of the consolidated gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross profit contributed by JMB represented 40% and 48% of the consolidated gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 8% to $67.1 million from $62.4 million in the same year-ago period. The change was primarily due to an increase in consulting and professional fees of $4.8 million, an increase in information technology costs of $0.8 million, and an increase in compensation expense (including performance-based accruals) of $0.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in insurance costs of $1.4 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased 13% to $8.6 million from $9.8 million in the same year-ago period. The change was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in JMB’s intangible asset amortization expense.

Interest income increased 18% to $19.1 million from $16.2 million in the same year-ago period. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in other finance product income of $1.6 million and an increase in interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment of $1.4 million.

Interest expense increased 32% to $29.9 million from $22.6 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by the following components: an increase of $6.9 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility due to an increase in interest rates as well as increased borrowings, an increase of $2.5 million related to product financing arrangements, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million related to the AMCF Notes (including amortization of debt issuance costs) due to the repayment in December 2023, and a $0.3 million decrease in loan servicing fees.

Earnings from equity method investments decreased 55% to $3.3 million from $7.3 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was due to decreased earnings of our equity method investees.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $37.6 million or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to net income of $114.5 million or $4.64 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $60.1 million, a decrease of $96.8 million or 62% compared to $156.9 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease is principally due to lower net income before provision for income taxes.

EBITDA for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $68.2 million, a decrease of $95.0 million or 58% compared to $163.2 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was principally due to lower net income.

Quarterly Cash Dividend Policy

A-Mark’s Board of Directors has re-affirmed its previously announced regular quarterly cash dividend policy of $0.20 per common share ($0.80 per share on an annual basis). The Company paid a $0.20 quarterly cash dividend on April 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2024. It is expected that the next quarterly dividend will be paid in July 2024. The declaration of regular cash dividends in the future is subject to the determination each quarter by the Board of Directors, based on a number of factors, including the Company’s financial performance, available cash resources, cash requirements and alternative uses of cash and applicable bank covenants.

Conference Call

A-Mark will hold a conference call today (May 7, 2024) to discuss these financial results. A-Mark management will host the call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate, please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time and ask for the A-Mark Precious Metals conference call.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2867/50365

U.S. dial-in number: 1-888-506-0062

International number: 1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 607245

The call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of A-Mark’s website at ir.amark.com. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact A-Mark’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 21, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010

International replay number: 1-919-882-2331

Participant Access Code: 50365



About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, e-commerce customers, and other retail customers.

A-Mark’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company sells more than 200 different products to e-commerce retailers, coin and bullion dealers, financial institutions, brokerages, and collectors. In addition, A-Mark sells precious metal products to industrial users, including metal refiners, manufacturers, and electronic fabricators.

Located in the heart of Hong Kong’s Central Financial District, LPM Group Limited (LPM) , is one of Asia’s largest precious metals dealers. LPM was acquired by AM/LPM Ventures, LLC, a subsidiary of A-Mark. LPM offers a wide selection of products to its wholesale and retail customers, through its retail showroom and 24/7 online trading platform, including recently released silver coins, gold bullion, certified coins, and the latest collectible numismatic issues.

Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides its customers with a range of complementary services, including managed storage options for precious metals as well as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging, and shipping of precious metals and coins on a secure basis. A-Mark’s mint operations, which are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Towne Mint, enable the company to offer customers a wide range of proprietary coin and bar offerings and, during periods of market volatility when the availability of silver bullion from sovereign mints is often product constrained, preferred product access.

A-Mark’s Direct-to-Consumer segment operates as an omni-channel retailer of precious metals, providing access to a multitude of products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, JM Bullion and Goldline. JM Bullion is a leading e-commerce retailer of precious metals and operates eight separately branded, company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals market: JMBullion.com, ProvidentMetals.com, Silver.com, Gold.com, GoldPrice.org, SilverPrice.org, BGASC.com, and BullionMax.com. JMB also owns CyberMetals.com, an online platform where customers can purchase and sell fractional shares of digital gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bars in a range of denominations. Goldline markets precious metals directly to the investor community through various channels, including television, radio, and telephonic sales efforts. A-Mark also holds minority ownership interests in four additional direct-to-consumer brands.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC). Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has additional offices and facilities in the neighboring Los Angeles area as well as in Dallas, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Winchester, IN, Vienna, Austria, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.amark.com.

A-Mark periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, www.amark.com, and its investor relations website, ir.amark.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and investor presentations.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding expectations with respect to future profitability and growth, dividend declarations, the amount or timing of any future dividends, future macroeconomic conditions and demand for precious metal products, and the Company’s ability to effectively respond to changing economic conditions. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: the failure to execute the Company’s growth strategy, including the inability to identify suitable or available acquisition or investment opportunities; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; the inability to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses; changes in the current international political climate, which historically has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets but also poses certain risks and uncertainties for the company, particularly in recent periods; potential adverse effects of the current problems in the national and global supply chains; increased competition for the Company’s higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company’s business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; changes in consumer demand and preferences for precious metal products generally; potential negative effects that inflationary pressure may have on our business; the inability of the Company to expand capacity at Silver Towne Mint, the failure of our investee companies to maintain, or address the preferences of, their customer bases; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to presenting the Company’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, management believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance: “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” and “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” (“EBITDA”). Management believes the “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” non-GAAP financial performance measure assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. The items excluded from this financial measure may have a material impact on the Company’s financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Management believes the EBITDA non-GAAP liquidity measure assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of our business operations before investing activities, interest, and income taxes with other publicly traded companies. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Management encourages investors and others to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial or liquidity measure.

In the Company’s reconciliation from its reported U.S. GAAP “net income before provision for income taxes” to its non-GAAP “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes”, the Company eliminates the impact of the following three amounts: (i) acquisition expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; and (iii) depreciation expense. The Company’s reconciliations from its reported U.S. GAAP “net income before provision for income taxes” to its non-GAAP “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes”, and “net income” and “net cash provided by (used in) operating activities” to its non-GAAP “EBITDA” are provided below and are also included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for share data) March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 35,167 $ 39,318 Receivables, net 53,229 35,243 Derivative assets 30,875 77,881 Secured loans receivable 115,645 100,620 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 12,772 25,530 Inventories: Inventories 579,398 645,812 Restricted inventories 510,237 335,831 1,089,635 981,643 Income tax receivable 4,332 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,536 6,956 Total current assets 1,349,191 1,267,191 Operating lease right of use assets 5,130 5,119 Property, plant, and equipment, net 16,234 12,513 Goodwill 120,956 100,943 Intangibles, net 74,917 62,630 Long-term investments 93,735 88,535 Other long-term assets 9,324 8,640 Total assets $ 1,669,487 $ 1,545,571 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Lines of credit $ — $ 235,000 Liabilities on borrowed metals 26,167 21,642 Product financing arrangements 510,237 335,831 Accounts payable and other payables 9,598 25,465 Deferred revenue and other advances 150,875 181,363 Derivative liabilities 51,146 8,076 Accrued liabilities 16,786 20,418 Income tax payable — 958 Notes payable — 95,308 Total current liabilities 764,809 924,061 Lines of credit 290,000 — Notes payable 3,994 — Deferred tax liabilities 16,717 16,677 Other liabilities 6,967 4,440 Total liabilities 1,082,487 945,178 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none as of March 31, 2024 or June 30, 2023 — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 23,893,516 and 23,672,122 shares issued and 22,881,480 and 23,336,387 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively 239 237 Treasury stock, 1,012,036 and 335,735 shares at cost as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively (28,277 ) (9,762 ) Additional paid-in capital 171,612 169,034 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (898 ) (1,025 ) Retained earnings 440,490 440,639 Total A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 583,166 599,123 Noncontrolling interest 3,834 1,270 Total stockholders’ equity 587,000 600,393 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity $ 1,669,487 $ 1,545,571





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues $ 2,610,651 $ 2,317,150 $ 7,174,084 $ 6,167,206 Cost of sales 2,575,813 2,241,652 7,043,800 5,951,147 Gross profit 34,838 75,498 130,284 216,059 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (22,854 ) (23,841 ) (67,095 ) (62,438 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (2,949 ) (3,340 ) (8,552 ) (9,784 ) Interest income 6,682 6,087 19,095 16,167 Interest expense (9,907 ) (9,237 ) (29,898 ) (22,603 ) Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (206 ) (70 ) 3,280 7,276 Other income, net 763 641 1,605 2,001 Unrealized gains on foreign exchange 73 35 84 250 Net income before provision for income taxes 6,440 45,773 48,803 146,928 Income tax expense (1,286 ) (9,775 ) (10,705 ) (32,096 ) Net income 5,154 35,998 38,098 114,832 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 141 78 492 306 Net income attributable to the Company $ 5,013 $ 35,920 $ 37,606 $ 114,526 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable

to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Basic $ 0.22 $ 1.53 $ 1.63 $ 4.89 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 1.46 $ 1.56 $ 4.64 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 22,847,200 23,421,300 23,098,000 23,435,700 Diluted 23,822,800 24,655,400 24,140,500 24,690,900





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands; unaudited) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 38,098 $ 114,832 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,552 9,784 Amortization of loan cost 1,828 1,628 Share-based compensation 1,602 1,607 Earnings from equity method investments (3,280 ) (7,276 ) Dividends and distributions received from equity method investees 361 551 Other (74 ) (249 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (8,503 ) 6,964 Secured loans receivable — 1,012 Secured loans made to affiliates (2,731 ) — Derivative assets 47,048 33,287 Income tax receivable (4,332 ) (861 ) Precious metals held under financing arrangements 12,758 55,752 Inventories (91,185 ) (226,500 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,443 ) (1,488 ) Accounts payable and other payables (16,325 ) 4,037 Deferred revenue and other advances (42,049 ) 78,143 Derivative liabilities 42,951 7,550 Liabilities on borrowed metals 4,525 (33,687 ) Accrued liabilities (6,066 ) (1,455 ) Income tax payable (1,358 ) (382 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (19,623 ) 43,249 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (4,518 ) (3,227 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (32,888 ) — Purchase of long-term investments (2,113 ) (5,540 ) Purchase of intangible assets (8,515 ) (4,500 ) Secured loans receivable, net (12,280 ) 28,359 Other (487 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (60,801 ) 15,092 Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net 174,406 9,433 Dividends paid (37,265 ) (32,794 ) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interest — (1,001 ) Net borrowings and repayments under lines of credit 55,000 15,000 Repayment of notes (95,000 ) — Proceeds from notes payable to related party 3,448 3,887 Repayments on notes payable to related party — (2,135 ) Repurchases of common stock (22,307 ) (9,762 ) Debt funding issuance costs (2,975 ) (471 ) Proceeds from the exercise of share-based awards 1,298 1,425 Payments for tax withholding related to net settlement of share-based awards (332 ) (1,605 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 76,273 (18,023 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (4,151 ) 40,318 Cash, beginning of period 39,318 37,783 Cash, end of period $ 35,167 $ 78,101

Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change $

% of revenue

$

% of revenue

$

%

Revenues $ 2,610,651 100.000 % $ 2,317,150 100.000 % $ 293,501 12.7 % Gross profit 34,838 1.334 % 75,498 3.258 % $ (40,660 ) (53.9 %) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (22,854 ) (0.875 %) (23,841 ) (1.029 %) $ (987 ) (4.1 %) Depreciation and amortization expense (2,949 ) (0.113 %) (3,340 ) (0.144 %) $ (391 ) (11.7 %) Interest income 6,682 0.256 % 6,087 0.263 % $ 595 9.8 % Interest expense (9,907 ) (0.379 %) (9,237 ) (0.399 %) $ 670 7.3 % Losses from equity method investments (206 ) (0.008 %) (70 ) (0.003 %) $ 136 194.3 % Other income, net 763 0.029 % 641 0.028 % $ 122 19.0 % Unrealized gains on foreign exchange 73 0.003 % 35 0.002 % $ 38 108.6 % Net income before provision for income taxes 6,440 0.247 % 45,773 1.975 % $ (39,333 ) (85.9 %) Income tax expense (1,286 ) (0.049 %) (9,775 ) (0.422 %) $ (8,489 ) (86.8 %) Net income 5,154 0.197 % 35,998 1.554 % $ (30,844 ) (85.7 %) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 141 0.005 % 78 0.003 % $ 63 80.8 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 5,013 0.192 % $ 35,920 1.550 % $ (30,907 ) (86.0 %) Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.:

Per Share Data: Basic $ 0.22 $ 1.53 $ (1.31 ) (85.6 %) Diluted $ 0.21 $ 1.46 $ (1.25 ) (85.6 %)

Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change $

% of

revenue $

% of

revenue $

% Revenues $ 2,610,651 100.000 % $ 2,078,815 100.000 % $ 531,836 25.6 % Gross profit 34,838 1.334 % 46,041 2.215 % $ (11,203 ) (24.3 %) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (22,854 ) (0.875 %) (22,396 ) (1.077 %) $ 458 2.0 % Depreciation and amortization expense (2,949 ) (0.113 %) (2,811 ) (0.135 %) $ 138 4.9 % Interest income 6,682 0.256 % 6,311 0.304 % $ 371 5.9 % Interest expense (9,907 ) (0.379 %) (10,168 ) (0.489 %) $ (261 ) (2.6 %) Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (206 ) (0.008 %) 777 0.037 % $ (983 ) (126.5 %) Other income, net 763 0.029 % 569 0.027 % $ 194 34.1 % Unrealized gains on foreign exchange 73 0.003 % 105 0.005 % $ (32 ) (30.5 %) Net income before provision for income taxes 6,440 0.247 % 18,428 0.886 % $ (11,988 ) (65.1 %) Income tax expense (1,286 ) (0.049 %) (4,467 ) (0.215 %) $ (3,181 ) (71.2 %) Net income 5,154 0.197 % 13,961 0.672 % $ (8,807 ) (63.1 %) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 141 0.005 % 195 0.009 % $ (54 ) (27.7 %) Net income attributable to the Company $ 5,013 0.192 % $ 13,766 0.662 % $ (8,753 ) (63.6 %) Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.60 $ (0.38 ) (63.3 %) Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.57 $ (0.36 ) (63.2 %)

Overview of Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change $

% of revenue $

% of revenue $

% Revenues $ 7,174,084 100.000 % $ 6,167,206 100.000 % $ 1,006,878 16.3 % Gross profit 130,284 1.816 % 216,059 3.503 % $ (85,775 ) (39.7 %) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (67,095 ) (0.935 %) (62,438 ) (1.012 %) $ 4,657 7.5 % Depreciation and amortization expense (8,552 ) (0.119 %) (9,784 ) (0.159 %) $ (1,232 ) (12.6 %) Interest income 19,095 0.266 % 16,167 0.262 % $ 2,928 18.1 % Interest expense (29,898 ) (0.417 %) (22,603 ) (0.367 %) $ 7,295 32.3 % Earnings from equity method investments 3,280 0.046 % 7,276 0.118 % $ (3,996 ) (54.9 %) Other income, net 1,605 0.022 % 2,001 0.032 % $ (396 ) (19.8 %) Unrealized gains on foreign exchange 84 0.001 % 250 0.004 % $ (166 ) (66.4 %) Net income before provision for income taxes 48,803 0.680 % 146,928 2.382 % $ (98,125 ) (66.8 %) Income tax expense (10,705 ) (0.149 %) (32,096 ) (0.520 %) $ (21,391 ) (66.6 %) Net income 38,098 0.531 % 114,832 1.862 % $ (76,734 ) (66.8 %) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 492 0.007 % 306 0.005 % $ 186 60.8 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 37,606 0.524 % $ 114,526 1.857 % $ (76,920 ) (67.2 %) Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 1.63 $ 4.89 $ (3.26 ) (66.7 %) Diluted $ 1.56 $ 4.64 $ (3.08 ) (66.4 %)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Change

$

$

$

%

Net income before provision for income taxes $ 6,440 $ 45,773 $ (39,333 ) (85.9 %) Adjustments: Acquisition costs 2,222 38 $ 2,184 5,747.4 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,198 2,719 $ (521 ) (19.2 %) Depreciation expense 751 621 $ 130 20.9 % Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 11,611 $ 49,151 $ (37,540 ) (76.4 %)

A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Change

$

$

$

%

Net income $ 5,154 $ 35,998 $ (30,844 ) (85.7 %) Adjustments: Interest income (6,682 ) (6,087 ) $ 595 9.8 % Interest expense 9,907 9,237 $ 670 7.3 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,198 2,719 $ (521 ) (19.2 %) Depreciation expense 751 621 $ 130 20.9 % Income tax expense 1,286 9,775 $ (8,489 ) (86.8 %) 7,460 16,265 $ (8,805 ) (54.1 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 12,614 $ 52,263 $ (39,649 ) (75.9 %) Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 82,044 $ 91,767 $ (9,723 ) (10.6 %) Changes in operating working capital (72,804 ) (52,003 ) $ 20,801 40.0 % Interest expense 9,907 9,237 $ 670 7.3 % Interest income (6,682 ) (6,087 ) $ 595 9.8 % Income tax expense 1,286 9,775 $ (8,489 ) (86.8 %) Dividends and distributions received from equity method investees (92 ) — $ 92 — % Losses from equity method investments (206 ) (70 ) $ 136 194.3 % Share-based compensation (456 ) (538 ) $ (82 ) (15.2 %) Amortization of loan cost (614 ) (488 ) $ 126 25.8 % Other 231 670 $ (439 ) (65.5 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 12,614 $ 52,263 $ (39,649 ) (75.9 %)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Change

$

$

$

%

Net income before provision for income taxes $ 6,440 18,428 $ (11,988 ) (65.1 %) Adjustments: Acquisition costs 2,222 489 $ 1,733 354.4 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,198 2,165 $ 33 1.5 % Depreciation expense 751 646 $ 105 16.3 % Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 11,611 $ 21,728 $ (10,117 ) (46.6 %)

A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Change

$

$

$

%

Net income $ 5,154 $ 13,961 $ (8,807 ) (63.1 %) Adjustments: Interest income (6,682 ) (6,311 ) $ 371 5.9 % Interest expense 9,907 10,168 $ (261 ) (2.6 %) Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,198 2,165 $ 33 1.5 % Depreciation expense 751 646 $ 105 16.3 % Income tax expense 1,286 4,467 $ (3,181 ) (71.2 %) 7,460 11,135 $ (3,675 ) (33.0 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 12,614 $ 25,096 $ (12,482 ) (49.7 %) Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 82,044 $ (57,405 ) $ 139,449 242.9 % Changes in operating working capital (72,804 ) 74,387 $ (147,191 ) (197.9 %) Interest expense 9,907 10,168 $ (261 ) (2.6 %) Interest income (6,682 ) (6,311 ) $ 371 5.9 % Income tax expense 1,286 4,467 $ (3,181 ) (71.2 %) Dividends received from equity method investees (92 ) — $ 92 — % Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (206 ) 777 $ (983 ) (126.5 %) Share-based compensation (456 ) (482 ) $ (26 ) (5.4 %) Amortization of loan cost (614 ) (692 ) $ (78 ) (11.3 %) Other 231 187 $ 44 23.5 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 12,614 $ 25,096 $ (12,482 ) (49.7 %)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands):

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Change

$

$

$

%

Net income before provision for income taxes $ 48,803 $ 146,928 $ (98,125 ) (66.8 %) Adjustments: Acquisition costs 2,763 184 $ 2,579 1,401.6 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,528 8,193 $ (1,665 ) (20.3 %) Depreciation expense 2,024 1,591 $ 433 27.2 % Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 60,118 $ 156,896 $ (96,778 ) (61.7 %)

A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands):

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Change

$

$

$

%

Net income $ 38,098 $ 114,832 $ (76,734 ) (66.8 %) Adjustments: Interest income (19,095 ) (16,167 ) $ 2,928 18.1 % Interest expense 29,898 22,603 $ 7,295 32.3 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,528 8,193 $ (1,665 ) (20.3 %) Depreciation expense 2,024 1,591 $ 433 27.2 % Income tax expense 10,705 32,096 $ (21,391 ) (66.6 %) 30,060 48,316 $ (18,256 ) (37.8 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 68,158 $ 163,148 $ (94,990 ) (58.2 %) Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (19,623 ) $ 43,249 $ (62,872 ) (145.4 %) Changes in operating working capital 66,710 77,628 $ (10,918 ) (14.1 %) Interest expense 29,898 22,603 $ 7,295 32.3 % Interest income (19,095 ) (16,167 ) $ 2,928 18.1 % Income tax expense 10,705 32,096 $ (21,391 ) (66.6 %) Dividends and distributions received from equity method investees (361 ) (551 ) $ (190 ) (34.5 %) Earnings from equity method investments 3,280 7,276 $ (3,996 ) (54.9 %) Share-based compensation (1,602 ) (1,607 ) $ (5 ) (0.3 %) Amortization of loan cost (1,828 ) (1,628 ) $ 200 12.3 % Other 74 249 $ (175 ) (70.3 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 68,158 $ 163,148 $ (94,990 ) (58.2 %)



