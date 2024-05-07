The Oncology Institute to Participate in Panel Discussion at the Leerink Healthcare Transformation Summit

CERRITOS, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology practices in the country, today announced that Dr. Daniel Virnich, TOI’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the “Defining the Next Chapter in Value-Based Care” panel at the Leerink Healthcare Transformation Summit in Montecito at 8:30am ET on May 16, 2024.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and over 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

