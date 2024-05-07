Weyco Reports First Quarter Sales and Earnings

MILWAUKEE, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) (“we,” “our,” “us” and the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024

Consolidated net sales were $71.6 million, down 17% compared to record first-quarter sales of $86.3 million in 2023. Consolidated gross earnings increased to 44.7% of net sales compared to 43.1% of net sales in last year’s first quarter, due to higher gross margins in our North American wholesale segment. Earnings from operations were $8.3 million, down 21% from record first-quarter operating earnings of $10.4 million in 2023. First-quarter 2024 net earnings were $6.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to record first-quarter net earnings of $7.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, last year.

North American Wholesale Segment

Net sales in our wholesale segment were $56.2 million, down 20% compared to record sales of $69.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Our BOGS brand experienced the largest decrease, with sales down 48% for the quarter, as retailers reduced orders due to the current surplus of product in the outdoor footwear market. Sales of the Florsheim, Stacy Adams, and Nunn Bush brands were down 11%, 16%, and 13%, respectively, for the quarter, due to reduced demand following record sales growth early last year.

Wholesale gross earnings were 39.6% of net sales compared to 38.2% of net sales last year. Gross margins improved as a result of lower inventory costs, primarily inbound freight. Wholesale selling and administrative expenses totaled $14.9 million for the quarter compared to $17.9 million last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee costs, including commission-based compensation. As a percent of net sales, wholesale selling and administrative expenses were 27% in 2024 and 26% in 2023. Wholesale operating earnings totaled $7.4 million for the quarter, down 16% from $8.8 million in 2023, primarily due to lower sales.

North American Retail Segment

Net sales in our retail segment were a first-quarter record of $9.8 million, up 10% over our previous record of $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher sales on our BOGS and Florsheim websites.

Retail gross earnings as a percent of net sales were 65.3% and 66.3% in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Retail operating earnings were flat at $1.3 million in both 2024 and 2023. Higher retail sales were offset by increased selling and administrative expenses this year, primarily web freight.

Other

Our other operations historically included our retail and wholesale businesses in Australia, South Africa, and Asia Pacific (collectively, “Florsheim Australia”). We ceased operations in Asia in 2023, and are in the final stages of winding down that business. As a result, the 2024 operating results of the “other” category primarily reflect that of Australia and South Africa.

Net sales of Florsheim Australia were $5.5 million, down 26% from $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. In local currency, its net sales were down 24%, due mainly to lower sales in Asia as a result of the closing of our Asia operations, and the mid-year 2023 loss of a sizeable wholesale customer in Australia. Retail sales in Australia were also down for the quarter due to the challenging retail environment.

Florsheim Australia’s gross earnings were 60.2% of net sales for the quarter and 60.5% of net sales last year. Florsheim Australia generated operating losses of $0.4 million for the period, down compared to operating earnings of $0.3 million in last year’s first quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales.

Other Income / (Expense)

Interest income totaled $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.1 million in last year’s first quarter. Interest expense was zero for the quarter compared to $0.4 million last year. This year included interest earned on cash in the U.S. and Canada while prior year included interest expense incurred on outstanding debt balances during the period.

“Our wholesale volumes were down for the quarter, compared to a record first quarter last year,” stated Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO. “Our results are reflective of broader industry headwinds, as retailers remain reluctant to place orders after struggling with high inventories last year. Despite these current challenges, our sell-throughs at wholesale remain strong, and our retail segment posted another record quarter, which is a testament to the strength of our brands across North America. Although we expect sales to remain soft through the second quarter, we are optimistic that demand will improve in the back half of the year.”

On May 7, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share to all shareholders of record on May 17, 2024, payable June 28, 2024. This represents an increase of 4% above the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.25.

Conference Call Details:
Weyco Group will host a conference call on May 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results in more detail. To participate in the call, you will first need to pre-register online. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI53041dfd66254c298904b65f23a18c67.

The pre-registration process will provide the conference call phone number and a passcode required to enter the call. A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mbeotfrt. The conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of Weyco Group’s website at www.weycogroup.com.

About Weyco Group:
Weyco Group, Inc., designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim stores in the United States, Australia, and South Africa.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause our results to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of inflation generally and, specifically, increases in our costs for materials, labor and other manufacturing inputs, a slow down or contraction in the overall U.S. or Australian economies, our ability to successfully market and sell our products in a highly competitive industry and in view of changing and unpredictable consumer trends, our ability to successfully procure our products from independent manufacturers on a timely basis, consumer acceptance of products and other factors affecting retail market conditions, increased interest rates, the uncertain impact of the wars in Ukraine and Israel and the related economic and other sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and other factors detailed from time to time in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2024, which are incorporated herein by reference. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, contact:

Judy Anderson
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
414-908-1833

      
WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
      
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2024
    2023
      
      
Net sales$ 71,558  $86,294 
Cost of sales  39,551   49,132 
Gross earnings  32,007   37,162 
      
Selling and administrative expenses  23,756   26,776 
Earnings from operations  8,251   10,386 
      
Interest income  905   139 
Interest expense    (385)
Other expense, net  (95)  (130)
      
Earnings before provision for income taxes  9,061   10,010 
      
Provision for income taxes  2,411   2,565 
      
Net earnings$ 6,650  $7,445 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding     
Basic  9,436   9,483 
Diluted  9,580   9,545 
      
Earnings per share     
Basic $ 0.70   $ 0.79 
Diluted $ 0.69   $ 0.78 
      
Cash dividends declared (per share) $ 0.25   $ 0.24 
      
Comprehensive income$ 5,631  $7,238 
      
      


      
WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
      
 March 31,  December 31, 
 2024
 2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS:     
Cash and cash equivalents$ 78,348  $69,312 
Marketable securities, at amortized cost    215 
Accounts receivable, net  42,098   39,275 
Income tax receivable    245 
Inventories  61,960   74,890 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,641   6,172 
Total current assets  186,047   190,109 
      
Marketable securities, at amortized cost  6,360   6,354 
Deferred income tax benefits  1,052   1,096 
Property, plant and equipment, net  28,970   29,504 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  11,153   12,520 
Goodwill  12,317   12,317 
Trademarks  33,168   33,168 
Other assets  24,204   24,274 
Total assets$ 303,271  $309,342 
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:     
Accounts payable$ 5,789  $8,845 
Dividend payable    2,352 
Operating lease liabilities  3,671   3,979 
Accrued liabilities  9,718   14,446 
Accrued income tax payable  1,950    
Total current liabilities  21,128   29,622 
      
Deferred income tax liabilities  11,765   11,819 
Long-term pension liability  13,447   13,412 
Operating lease liabilities  8,412   9,531 
Other long-term liabilities  411   465 
Total liabilities  55,163   64,849 
      
Common stock  9,508   9,497 
Capital in excess of par value  72,016   71,661 
Reinvested earnings  184,914   180,646 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (18,330)  (17,311)
Total equity  248,108   244,493 
Total liabilities and equity$ 303,271  $309,342 
        
        


      
WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
      
 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2024
 2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     
Net earnings$ 6,650  $7,445 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities -     
Depreciation  584   643 
Amortization  66   69 
Bad debt expense (recovery)  44   (13)
Deferred income taxes  (35)  (23)
Net foreign currency transaction gains  (9)  (48)
Share-based compensation expense  367   338 
Pension expense  220   347 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets  18    
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  (105)  (105)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities -     
Accounts receivable  (2,865)  520 
Inventories  12,928   21,297 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  2,633   1,943 
Accounts payable  (3,053)  (8,411)
Accrued liabilities and other  (5,301)  (3,208)
Accrued income taxes  2,194   2,192 
Net cash provided by operating activities  14,336   22,986 
      
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities  215   510 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (170)  (659)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities  45   (149)
      
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:     
Cash dividends paid  (4,664)  (4,561)
Shares purchased and retired  (5)  (1,540)
Net proceeds from stock options exercised    16 
Payment of contingent consideration    (500)
Proceeds from bank borrowings    29,018 
Repayments of bank borrowings    (39,514)
Net cash used for financing activities  (4,669)  (17,081)
      
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (676)  (67)
      
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents$ 9,036  $5,689 
      
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year  69,312   16,876 
      
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year$ 78,348  $22,565 
      
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:     
Income taxes paid, net of refunds$ 207  $205 
Interest paid$  $423 

