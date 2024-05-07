Myriad Genetics Reports Strong First Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Achieves 12% Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year; Significantly Improved Year-Over-Year Net Loss and Generated Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Highlights:



First quarter revenue of $202 million grew 12% year-over-year, driven by Prenatal ( 22% ), Pharmacogenomics ( 21% ), and Hereditary Cancer ( 16% ). First quarter average revenue per test improved by 2% over the prior year period, reflecting no-pay reduction efforts.

First quarter GAAP net loss of $26 million and positive adjusted EBITDA of $4 million ; net loss and adjusted EBITDA improved significantly from $55 million and $(19) million , respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter GAAP earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share of $(0.29) and $(0.01) , respectively, improved significantly as compared to $(0.67) and $(0.21) , respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.

On May 6, announced the reorganization of its European operations and sale of its EndoPredict business, while retaining U.S. EndoPredict licensing rights.

Reiterates 2024 financial guidance issued on February 27, 2024.



SALT LAKE CITY, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and reiterated its previously issued outlook on business performance for the full-year 2024.

“Myriad Genetics entered 2024 with positive momentum as we generated double digit revenue growth over the prior year period, significantly improved year-over-year net loss, and achieved positive adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO of Myriad Genetics. “First quarter saw early indications of market share gains in hereditary cancer and prenatal testing and we expect this trend to accelerate as we move through the year. In addition, first quarter average revenue per test across our product portfolio benefited from expanded coverage and our ongoing efforts in revenue cycle management. We also remain optimistic about the evolution of our product portfolio as we continue to produce additional clinical validation studies and move closer to the launch of our new products. At the same time, we continue to advance a number of enhancements to improve access and ease of use for our customers, including electronic medical record (EMR) integrations and make meaningful progress in our Labs of the Future initiative. Myriad Genetics is growing, delivering improved financial results, and is continuing to invest in the innovation required to achieve our Mission and Vision to reach more patients with life-saving precision medicine.”

Financial and Operational Highlights:

Test volumes of 381,000 in the first quarter of 2024 increased 9% year-over-year.

The following table summarizes year-over-year testing volume changes in the company's core product categories:

Three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023

% Change Product volumes: Hereditary cancer 71,149 65,484 9 % Tumor profiling 13,602 16,154 (16 )% Prenatal 171,857 158,020 9 % Pharmacogenomics 124,067 109,695 13 % Total 380,675 349,353 9 %

The following table summarizes year-over-year revenue changes in the company's core product categories:

Three months ended (in millions) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 % Change Product revenues: Hereditary cancer $ 88.1 $ 75.7 16 % Tumor profiling 30.9 37.3 (17 )% Prenatal 44.3 36.2 22 % Pharmacogenomics 38.9 32.0 21 % Total $ 202.2 $ 181.2 12 %

Gross margin of 68.1% in the first quarter of 2024 increased 70 basis points year-over-year, reflecting operating leverage and improved ASPs. Adjusted gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 68.5%, an increase of 80 basis points year-over-year.

First quarter of 2024 operating expenses were $165.5 million, while adjusted operating expenses were $139.1 million.

Operating loss in the first quarter of 2024 was $27.9 million, improving $24.3 million year-over-year; adjusted operating loss in the first quarter of 2024 was $0.6 million, improving $21.3 million year-over-year.

Business Performance and Highlights:

Oncology

The Oncology business delivered revenue of $79.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2024 hereditary cancer testing volumes and revenue in Oncology grew 10% and 20% year-over-year, respectively, reflecting market share gains, and ongoing initiatives to improve average revenue per test.

Prolaris first quarter 2024 revenue grew 9% year-over-year, benefiting, in part, from improved payer coverage.

First quarter 2024 tumor profiling testing revenue of $30.9 million, decreased 17% year-over-year, reflecting, to a large degree, a strong contribution from biopharma in the year ago period.

Established a research collaboration with the National Cancer Center Hospital East in Japan to study the prognostic and predictive value of MRD testing using Myriad Genetics’ highly-sensitive test, Precise MRD.

Advanced the integration of the recently acquired CLIA-certified laboratory and Precise Tumor and Liquid assays from Intermountain Precision Genomics.

Today announced the reorganization of its European operations and sale of its EndoPredict business to Eurobio Scientific, while retaining a license to produce and sell EndoPredict in the U.S., to better align company resources to its domestic opportunities while continuing to serve key biopharma partners and patients outside the U.S.; Myriad will also license to Eurobio the right to sell Prolaris in vitro diagnostic kits outside the U.S.

Women’s Health

The Women’s Health business delivered revenue of $83.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2024 hereditary cancer testing volumes and revenue in Women's Health grew 7% and 12% year-over-year, respectively.

Prenatal testing volumes and revenue in the first quarter of 2024 grew 9% and 22% year-over-year, respectively, reflecting market share gains, and ongoing initiatives to improve average revenue per test.

In April 2024, Prenatal Diagnosis published a study demonstrating exceptional positive predictive value for 22q11.2 microdeletion screening using Myriad’s prenatal cell-free DNA (pcfDNA) screen, Prequel®, which incorporates fetal fraction amplification. The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics recently recommended that 22q11.2 screening be offered to all pregnant patients.



Pharmacogenomics

In the pharmacogenomics category, GeneSight test revenue was $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2024 GeneSight testing volumes and revenue grew 13% and 21% year-over-year, respectively, reflecting ongoing initiatives to improve average revenue per test.

On April 8, 2024, study results presented at the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP) conference indicated those with major depressive disorder had reduced healthcare utilization after taking the GeneSight® Psychotropic test.

Financial Guidance

Myriad Genetics does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, real estate optimization and transformation initiatives, certain litigation charges and loss contingencies, costs related to acquisitions/divestitures and the related amortization, impairment and related charges, and other adjustments. For example, stock-based compensation may fluctuate based on the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in the company's stock price. Any associated estimate of these items and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially.

Below is a table summarizing Myriad Genetics' fiscal year 2024 financial guidance*:

(in millions, except per share amounts) FY 2024 Expected Year-

Over-Year Change Revenue $820 - $840 9% - 11% Gross margin % 69.5% - 70.5% 50 - 150 bps Adjusted OPEX $572 - $582 5% - 7% Adjusted EBITDA** $20 - $30 $31 - $41 Adjusted EPS*** $0.00 - $0.05 $0.27 - $0.32 *Assumes currency rates as of May 7, 2024 ** Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), total other income (expense), non-cash operating expenses, such as amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, impairment of long-lived assets, and share-based compensation expense, and one-time expenses such as expenses from real estate optimization initiatives, transformation initiatives, legal settlements, and divestitures and acquisitions. *** Full-year 2024 adjusted EPS is based on a 90 million share count.

These projections are forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks summarized in the safe harbor statement at the end of this press release.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics provides insights that help people take control of their health and enable healthcare providers to better detect, treat, and prevent disease. Myriad Genetics develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com .

Revenue by Product (Unaudited):

Three months ended March 31 (in millions) 2024 2023 WH ONC PGx Total WH ONC PGx Total % Change Hereditary Cancer $ 39.6 $ 48.5 $ — $ 88.1 $ 35.3 $ 40.4 $ — $ 75.7 16 % Tumor Profiling — 30.9 — 30.9 — 37.3 — 37.3 (17 )% Prenatal 44.3 — — 44.3 36.2 — — 36.2 22 % Pharmacogenomics — — 38.9 38.9 — — 32.0 32.0 22 % Total Revenue $ 83.9 $ 79.4 $ 38.9 $ 202.2 $ 71.5 $ 77.7 $ 32.0 $ 181.2 12 %

Business Units:

WH = Women’s Health

ONC = Oncology

PGx = Pharmacogenomics

Product Categories:

Hereditary Cancer – MyRisk, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx

Tumor Profiling – myChoice CDx, Prolaris, Precise Tumor, EndoPredict

Prenatal – Foresight, Prequel, SneakPeek

Pharmacogenomics – GeneSight

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Testing revenue $ 202.2 $ 181.2 Costs and expenses: Cost of testing revenue 64.6 59.2 Research and development expense 24.9 22.5 Selling, general, and administrative expense 140.6 151.7 Total costs and expenses 230.1 233.4 Operating loss (27.9 ) (52.2 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 0.6 0.7 Interest expense (0.5 ) (0.5 ) Other 1.9 (0.6 ) Total other income (expense), net 2.0 (0.4 ) Loss before income tax (25.9 ) (52.6 ) Income tax expense 0.1 2.1 Net loss $ (26.0 ) $ (54.7 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 89.9 81.3





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except share information) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96.9 $ 132.1 Marketable investment securities 7.4 8.8 Trade accounts receivable 118.1 114.3 Inventory 24.6 22.0 Prepaid taxes 18.4 17.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24.9 19.4 Total current assets 290.3 313.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58.9 61.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 118.5 119.0 Intangibles, net 340.9 349.5 Goodwill 287.0 287.4 Other assets 14.9 15.4 Total assets $ 1,110.5 $ 1,146.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 33.1 25.8 Accrued liabilities 99.2 113.9 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 13.8 16.2 Total current liabilities 146.1 155.9 Unrecognized tax benefits 30.8 30.2 Long-term debt 38.7 38.5 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 94.3 97.4 Other long-term liabilities 40.6 41.3 Total liabilities 350.5 363.3 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, 90.5 million and 89.9 million shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 0.9 0.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,418.8 1,415.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4.2 ) (3.7 ) Accumulated deficit (655.5 ) (629.5 ) Total stockholders' equity 760.0 783.2 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,110.5 $ 1,146.5





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (18.6 ) $ (33.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7.1 ) 34.6 Net cash used in financing activities (8.8 ) (4.9 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (0.8 ) 0.2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (35.3 ) (3.3 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 140.9 66.4 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 105.6 $ 63.1

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited data in millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted Gross Margin GAAP Gross Profit (1) $ 137.6 $ 122.0 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 0.3 0.3 Equity compensation 0.3 0.3 Other adjustments 0.3 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 138.5 $ 122.6 Adjusted Gross Margin 68.5 % 67.7 % (1) Consists of total revenues less cost of testing revenue from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses (1) $ 165.5 $ 174.2 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets (10.4 ) (10.3 ) Equity compensation (11.6 ) (7.1 ) Real estate optimization (1.2 ) (7.5 ) Transformation initiatives (1.9 ) (4.1 ) Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement 0.1 (0.3 ) Other adjustments (1.4 ) (0.4 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 139.1 $ 144.5 (1) Consists of research and development expense and selling, general and administrative expense from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) GAAP Operating Loss $ (27.9 ) $ (52.2 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 10.7 10.6 Equity compensation 11.9 7.4 Real estate optimization 1.2 7.5 Transformation initiatives 1.9 4.1 Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement (0.1 ) 0.3 Other adjustments 1.7 0.4 Adjusted Operating Loss $ (0.6 ) $ (21.9 ) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (1) GAAP Net Loss $ (26.0 ) $ (54.7 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 10.7 10.6 Equity compensation 11.9 7.4 Real estate optimization 1.2 7.5 Transformation initiatives 1.9 4.1 Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement (0.1 ) 0.3 Other adjustments 0.2 0.4 Tax adjustments (0.3 ) 7.0 Adjusted Net Loss $ (0.5 ) $ (17.4 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 89.9 81.3 Diluted 89.9 81.3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.21 ) (1) To determine Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, or adjusted EPS.





Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net Loss $ (26.0 ) $ (54.7 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 10.7 10.6 Depreciation expense 4.5 3.0 Equity compensation 11.9 7.4 Real estate optimization(1) 1.2 7.5 Transformation initiatives 1.9 4.1 Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement (0.1 ) 0.3 Interest expense, net of interest income(2) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Other adjustments (0.1 ) 1.2 Income tax expense 0.1 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.0 $ (18.8 ) (1) Real estate optimization includes $0.5 million and $5.8 million of depreciation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Derived from interest expense and interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited data in millions)

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flow from operations $ (18.6 ) $ (33.2 ) Real estate optimization 6.2 1.8 Transformation initiatives 1.9 4.1 Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement — 1.8 Other adjustments 1.2 0.4 Adjusted operating cash flow $ (9.3 ) $ (25.1 ) Capital expenditures (6.7 ) (23.5 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (1.9 ) — Adjusted free cash flow $ (17.9 ) $ (48.6 )

Following is a description of the adjustments made to GAAP financial measures:

Acquisition – amortization of intangible assets – represents recurring amortization charges resulting from the acquisition of intangible assets.

Equity compensation – non-cash equity-based compensation provided to Myriad Genetics employees and directors.

Real estate optimization – costs related to real estate initiatives. Prior to the fourth quarter 2023 reporting period, these costs were included in the transformation initiatives category. With respect to the adjusted free cash flow reconciliation, the cash flow effect of real estate optimizations excludes non-cash items such as accelerated depreciation. These costs include the following: For the three months ended March 31, 2024, additional rent as a result of the build-out of our new laboratories in Salt Lake City, Utah and South Francisco, California, while maintaining our current laboratories in those locations, costs associated with the voluntary termination of a lease, testing and set-up costs for equipment in our new facilities, and impairment in connection with the ceased use of one of our facilities. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, additional rent as a result of the build-out of our new laboratories in Salt Lake City, Utah and South San Francisco, California, while maintaining our current laboratories in those locations, and accelerated depreciation in connection with our decision to cease the use of our former corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Transformation initiatives – costs related to transformation initiatives including: For the three months ended March 31, 2024, consulting and professional fees. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, consulting and professional fees and severance costs related to restructuring.

Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement – one-time legal expenses, net of insurance reimbursement. With respect to the adjusted free cash flow reconciliation, the cash flow effect includes cash paid for settlements in the related period.

Other adjustments – other one-time non-recurring expenses including: For the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily includes a gain recognized on acquisition, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions from prior years, the reclassifications of cumulative translation adjustments to income upon liquidation of an investment in a foreign entity, and costs incurred in connection with executive personnel changes. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily includes consulting and professional fees and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions from prior years. For purposes of adjusted EBITDA, other adjustments include the items listed above as well as amounts included in Other income/expense in the financial statements.

Depreciation expense - depreciation expense recognized on our fixed assets.

Tax adjustments – tax expense/(benefit) due to non-GAAP adjustments, differences between stock compensation recorded for book purposes as compared to the allowable tax deductions, and valuation allowance recognized against federal and state deferred tax assets in the United States. As of March 31, 2024, a valuation allowance of $57.0 million was not recognized for non-GAAP purposes given our historical and forecasted positive earnings performance. As of March 31, 2023, a valuation allowance of $11.6 million was not recognized for non-GAAP purposes given our historical and forecasted positive earnings performance. For purposes of adjusted EBITDA, the income tax expense adjustment includes the income tax expense (benefit) recognized in the financial statements.

