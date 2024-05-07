Superior Group of Companies Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

– Total net sales of $138.8 million up from $130.8 million in prior year first quarter –

– Net income of $3.9 million up from $0.9 million in prior year first quarter –

– EBITDA of $9.6 million up from $6.9 million in prior year first quarter –

– Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend –

– Raises full-year outlook –

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its first quarter 2024 results.

“The year is off to a strong start, with year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth for all three of our business segments driving positive cash flow and improved financial flexibility,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “To capitalize on gradually improving underlying trends across our attractive end markets, our team’s focus is on strong customer service and retention. With an always long-term view of our business, we are also prudently investing in talent, processes and systems to capture future market share to enhance our long-term profitability and create additional shareholder value. We remain confident in our future outlook and are raising our full-year expectations, as we are seeing positive momentum across each of our business segments.”

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, net sales increased 6.2% to $138.8 million, compared to first quarter 2023 net sales of $130.8 million. Pretax income was $4.6 million compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net income was $3.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share compared to $0.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable June 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

2024 Full-Year Outlook

The Company is raising its full year 2024 sales outlook to a range of $563 million to $570 million from the prior range of $558 million to $568 million, and versus 2023 sales of $543 million. Also, the Company is raising its full-year earnings per diluted share forecast to a range of $0.73 to $0.79, which reflects improved operating performance, partially offset by incremental stock compensation expense from the May issuance of performance-based stock awards. The updated earnings per diluted share outlook is up from the prior range of $0.61 to $0.68 and compares to $0.54 in 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 138,842 $ 130,773 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 83,525 83,665 Selling and administrative expenses 48,749 43,379 Other periodic pension costs 189 214 Interest expense 1,787 2,570 134,250 129,828 Income before income tax expense 4,592 945 Income tax expense 680 57 Net income $ 3,912 $ 888 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 16,028,032 15,882,994 Diluted 16,453,452 16,118,329 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares and par value data) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,040 $ 19,896 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,213 and $4,237, respectively 93,737 103,494 Accounts receivable - other 119 307 Inventories 92,573 98,067 Contract assets 52,511 48,715 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,549 8,881 Total current assets 267,529 279,360 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,319 46,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,484 17,909 Deferred tax asset 12,349 12,356 Intangible assets, net 50,150 51,160 Other assets 15,650 14,775 Total assets $ 408,481 $ 422,450 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,653 $ 50,520 Other current liabilities 40,414 43,978 Current portion of long-term debt 5,156 4,688 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 942 1,403 Total current liabilities 88,165 100,589 Long-term debt 84,445 88,789 Long-term pension liability 13,361 13,284 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 612 557 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,513 12,809 Other long-term liabilities 8,564 8,784 Total liabilities 207,660 224,812 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,743,723 and 16,564,712 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 79,602 77,443 Retained earnings 123,946 122,464 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Pensions (1,099 ) (1,122 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,644 ) (1,163 ) Total shareholders’ equity 200,821 197,638 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 408,481 $ 422,450





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 3,912 $ 888 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,252 3,388 Inventory write-downs 420 - Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable 83 (97 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,015 1,080 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 152 (563 ) Change in fair value of written put options 392 (442 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses: Accounts receivable 9,419 10,150 Accounts receivable - other 188 2,928 Contract assets (3,835 ) 1,590 Inventories 5,010 2,807 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,252 2,403 Other assets (803 ) (657 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (12,122 ) 1,596 Long-term pension liability 108 209 Other long-term liabilities 4 (230 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,447 25,050 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (675 ) (2,114 ) Net cash used in investing activities (675 ) (2,114 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings of debt 7,000 1,000 Repayment of debt (10,937 ) (12,938 ) Payment of cash dividends (2,330 ) (2,295 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (557 ) - Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 449 35 Net cash used in financing activities (6,375 ) (14,198 ) Effect of currency exchange rates on cash (253 ) 140 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,144 8,878 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 19,896 17,722 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 22,040 $ 26,600





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 3,912 $ 888 Interest expense 1,787 2,570 Income tax expense 680 57 Depreciation and amortization 3,252 3,388 EBITDA(1) $ 9,631 $ 6,903

(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment

Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024: Net sales $ 87,068 $ 29,237 $ 23,552 $ (1,015 ) $ - $ 138,842 Cost of goods sold 55,327 17,727 10,908 (437 ) - 83,525 Gross margin 31,741 11,510 12,644 (578 ) - 55,317 Selling and administrative expenses 23,294 9,812 10,421 (578 ) 5,800 48,749 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 189 189 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,500 937 723 - 92 3,252 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 9,947 $ 2,635 $ 2,946 $ - $ (5,897 ) $ 9,631 Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment

Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023: Net sales $ 81,851 $ 28,154 $ 22,056 $ (1,288 ) $ - $ 130,773 Cost of goods sold 55,952 18,054 10,267 (608 ) - 83,665 Gross margin 25,899 10,100 11,789 (680 ) - 47,108 Selling and administrative expenses 20,053 9,502 9,664 (680 ) 4,840 43,379 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 214 214 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,664 974 668 - 82 3,388 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 7,510 $ 1,572 $ 2,793 $ - $ (4,972 ) $ 6,903

(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense and depreciation and amortization expense. Total Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.