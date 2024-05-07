U.S. Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG, or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing oil and natural gas assets, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9, 2024.



A conference call will be held Friday, May 10, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.usnrg.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through May 24, 2024:

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921 International Replay: 412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13746478

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

IR@usnrg.com

303-993-3200

www.usnrg.com