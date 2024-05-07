New AI Humanizer is able to bypass AI detectors

Northville, MI, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghost AI have launched their new AI humanizer that enables users to create AI generated content that passes as human on detectors like GPTZero, OpenAI, Sapling, Writer, ContentAtScale and ZeroGPT. Its intended use is to promote users to use AI for ethical purposes such as academic, creative writing, or even professionally yet still pass as human made content.

Ghost AI allows users to rewrite text that’s been generated through the use of AI to become humanized so that it reads naturally and bypasses AI detectors. This helps those creating written content protect their integrity when leveraging AI for the use of school, work, or even in creative writing settings.

Thanks to the six built-in AI detectors, Ghost AI can improve the quality of your work while still maintaining the accuracy and efficiency that users can benefit from using AI. The tool they’ve created works by analyzing the text that’s been entered and rewriting it to add a more human sounding flow to the content.

What kind of content can you create with Ghost AI’s new tool?

With Ghost AI, you can create a wide range of content for many purposes:

Content marketing - help define the voice of your brand to create content that sounds real yet is still engaging.

Educational materials - AI generated learning materials can contain information that’s difficult to digest. The text becomes more engrossing, which improves overall understanding and recall in learners.

Creative writing - bloggers and professional writers can use it to quickly, accurately, and efficiently create engaging content for their websites or blogs.

Public speakers - users that find themselves writing speeches or lectures can use AI and then the humanizer tool to create compelling speeches that will keep the crowd engaged.

Many organizations are strict on the use of AI, and Ghost AI can save content creators lots of time while still allowing them to create accurate and informative content that might otherwise be flagged as AI.

Ghost AI has implemented different levels for users to take advantage of to get the best results. Users can choose between intensity levels to be more human or more readable. Users can also benefit from choosing what literacy level they’d like their content to be rewritten to. What’s more is users can also choose the purpose of their content so that the end result will not only pass AI detectors, but also be believable to the reader too.

Among the numerous benefits of using Ghost AI’s humanizing tool is the price range. Offering a free plan of 500 words a month right through to a premium package of just $5 a month, which is quality for money compared to other competitors on the market like Undetectable AI, AI Humanize and StealthWriter.

AI is a powerful tool that many people are leveraging, and thanks to Ghost AI, users can now generate all sorts of AI content without risking being flagged by AI detectors.

Media Contact

Bret Duntley (248) 970-5397, support@the-ghost-ai.helpscoutapp.com





