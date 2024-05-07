Dr. Joshua Crockett Elected 6th President of Bob Jones University

Greenville, S.C., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees today announced the election of Dr. Joshua Crockett as the sixth president of the University.

Dr. Sam Dawson, chair of the Board, informed the university community on Tuesday in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

“As we considered the institutional profile which was informed by feedback from our constituents, we concluded that Dr. Crockett was the individual best equipped to lead Bob Jones University at this time. As a graduate with deep ties to the University who has been away for two decades, he has keen insight into our history, provides a fresh perspective for our future and is deeply committed to our mission,” said Dawson. “His pastoral experience and heart for young adults are evidenced in his thriving church ministry. We trust God will give him wisdom as he leads us into BJU’s next century.”

Dr. Crockett holds a BA in Rhetoric & Public Address and an MS in Counseling from BJU. He earned an MDiv from BJU Seminary. In 2020, he completed a DMin with an emphasis on expository preaching from Liberty University.

Prior to being elected as BJU’s president, he served as senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church and head of Indiana Christian Academy in Anderson, Indiana. In that role, he shepherded the school through the 2008 recession, gained accreditation and oversaw significant growth in both organizations. Since 2015, he has served as senior pastor of Morningside Baptist Church in Greenville where he leads a multigenerational, multiethnic, and multicultural congregation that includes hundreds of BJU students, faculty, and staff.

He previously served as vice president for Indiana Fundamental Baptist Fellowship and as a member of the Board of the Indiana Association of Christian Schools. He serves on the Boards of Open Door Baptist Missions (chair), Majesty Music and Elijah’s Harbor, a Christian retreat center.

As he assumes the presidency, Crockett’s initial goals are to support faculty and staff, increase enrollment, continue the emphasis on a biblical worldview, and formulate the next strategic plan.

Crockett will succeed Dr. Alan Benson who served as interim CEO since May 17, 2023.

“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for giving me this opportunity to lead Bob Jones University and excited to work with our incredible students, faculty and staff as we move toward our 100th year in 2027,” said Crockett. “I’m committed to BJU’s mission and to giving students the best possible spiritual and academic training to prepare them to fulfill God’s calling on their lives.”

Crockett is married to the former Karie Therit (’03) and they have four children.

